(Editorial Note: Part 265 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1910-1912; LDS Biographical Encyclopedia; Life History of John W. Condie; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, compiled by DUP; Obituary, Ogden Standard Examiner, July 1948)
Following the terms of Solomon H. Hale as Preston’s Mayor, John W. Condie was elected to the office. Condie was a young man, newly married and just starting his family. They had only moved to Preston in 1905. At the time of this election he had been appointed the superintendent of the Central School. It was a new building, recently completed, and the city was excited for those who would be attending. J. W. Condie was its first superintendent.
The past mayors of the village had been older men, nearly forty years older than John. They had had the experience of crossing the plains to arrive in this part of the country and years of working and experience to build the villages where they chose to settle.
Condie was a native of Croydon, Morgan county, Utah. He was born in 1878, the tenth child in a family of twelve, with parents from the British Isles who had chosen America and Utah, the agricultural town of Croydon. He was “educated in district schools at Croydon until the age of sixteen, then entered Lowell School in Salt Lake City.” In terms of finance he could be described as “poor.” He had to work and pay his own way while at the University. Education was important to him as a youth and ever after. He had a variety of interests that were indicated early in his studies: dramatics, agriculture, cattle raising, dairying and he devoted himself to learning. He graduated from the Normal Department of Lowell (University of Utah) in 1900, making it possible for him to become a teacher. He taught for a year at Wanship, Utah. Saving his money, he went back to school for two more years and got a degree in Arts and Science at the University, and he was given the position of Principal of the Malad schools in Idaho.
With this means of earning a living Condie married a young lady from Wanship, Rilla Mae Pendleton in December of 1903. After two years in Malad the Condie family moved to Preston, employed in the Preston City Schools as superintendent at the Central School. It proved to be the perfect place for this man who loved children. He developed a reputation of being a wonderful storyteller and the kids would gather round to listen. He had a good voice so there were times songs were woven into the stories. He seemed to know the name of every school child and would call them by name. “Three years’ work there gave him an enviable reputation as an educator and made him so popular that he was then appointed Professor of English and History in the Oneida Stake Academy.”
His popularity carried over into his involvement in civic affairs of Preston. Condie was a Democrat and was chosen by his party to be the mayoral candidate that would put him in office in 1909. He won the election. His employment shifted upward when he was asked to become the City School Superintendent. He held this position for 25 years.
During those years Condie served as Bishop of the Preston 4th Ward on two occasions. This was his calling during World War I and the Spanish Influenza epidemic. Because medical help was scarce due to the fear of contamination, John did his best to reach out to the community with kindness and comfort, both as a teacher and eclesiastical leader. His title was not that of Doctor or nurse, but the whole county called him Professor or Bishop Condie.
In 1932 he was elected to be the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The Condie family moved to Boise and John continued his career in his chosen field of education. Condie was re-elected for three more terms. He was the Idaho director of the National Education Association for three years. He passed away the summer of 1948 and was buried in Boise.
Preston’s population grew. During the year of 1912 there was a division of Oneida County and in 1913 Preston was incorporated as a city rather than a village. Quoting the Preston News of February, 1912: “A resolution by the Board of Trustees of Preston Village declares such village to be a city of the second class and changing the corporate name thereof. Be it resolved by the Chairman and Board of Trustees of Preston Village, Oneida County, Idaho.
That whereas, said village of Preston contains more than one thousand inhabitants; and Whereas, a number of qualified electors of said village equal to three-fifths of the total vote as shown by the last preceding general election of said village have petitioned said board of village trustees to forthwith pass and publish a resolution declaring Preston village a city of the second class and changing the corporate name of said village to “Preston City.”
Now therefore, it is hereby resolved that the village of Preston is a city of the second class and that the corporate name of said village is changed from the Village of Preston to “Preston City.” Passed February 6, 1912, J. N. Larsen, Chairman of Board of Trustees”
The governing village board now became a city council and in 1912 the mayor was J. N. Larsen. There is often confusion as to the first mayor of Preston with John Larson, mayor and chairman of the village board in 1906, then J. N. Larsen mayor when Preston became incorporated.