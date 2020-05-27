(Editorial Note: Part 157 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1907; Preston Standard, 1902; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; History of Food; History of Candy and Confectionery Development.)
In the early days of this corner of southeast Idaho a business that appears to have been favored by many was that of a confectionery. One associates the word confection with that of candy, and there is a strong connection. The word candy comes from a word of Arabic origin meaning something made with sugar or honey, before the processing of sugar had been found. The desire of the human person for something sweet is not new, going back eons. According to the History of Food and the History of Candy and Confectionery Development the early preservation of nuts and fruits by treating them with honey was well established as the civilized world emerged.
A sweet taste was also connected to medical treatment. Cough drops and peppermint sticks or lozenges came about in efforts to aid digestion and treat respiratory ailments. It rather matches up with the familiar jingle, “a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down.”
When Henry Nestle and his partner, both in Switzerland, discovered the making of milk chocolate in 1895, the use of the cocoa bean created a commodity much in demand. A whole new industry was developed, with candy bars and chocolates arriving to appeal to human taste.
The Preston Standard newspaper of April 1902 featured an information article about the popularity of French confections. It advised the young women of that day to be sure to check on the brands of any box of chocolates that they might receive as a gift, so that they were insured of the quality. The three nations producing chocolates at the turn of the century were France as number one, England and then Germany coming up as third. The write-up claimed that in France 19 million dollars were spent for candy during the two months around Christmas, with the average price being about 60 cents a pound. Worldwide, any gentleman courting a young lady would purchase chocolates as a gift of his esteem. One can see where this would be appealing to the budding entrepreneur.
The businesses that catered to the filling of the sweet tooth were generally known as confectioneries. News articles, both foreign and national, indicated that civic governments held some of these establishments in question. From descriptions of their wares there was likely good reason. Many stores also sold tobacco products of all kinds and perhaps ‘spirits.’ Using the word ‘ confectionery’ could have been considered a bit misleading.
In 1908 the Preston News carried several announcements of the confectionery business being looked upon as similar to saloons, with laws and citizens requesting that these places be closed on Sundays. Evidently they weren’t just for the making and selling of candy products. The village of Preston issued license requirements for a number of businesses, among them confectioneries – those that sold “soda water or any confectionery” needed to pay $8 for each quarter of a year to the village treasurer in order to operate legally. They did not need to pay for an entire year, just 3 months at a time and it was to be paid in advance.
In Preston’s young, developing years there were several thriving confectioneries. Not all are identified by their proprietors. Some seem to have changed ownership on a regular basis, each new owner improving on the establishment they had purchased.
The earliest advertising in Preston papers was the Idaho Confectionery in 1913, another in the same year was Paull Candy Kitchen, only mentioned once when changing owners. The Idaho’s ad stated, “Call in, look over our fine line of Candies, etc. Ask our prices. Quality speaks for itself. Our prices are right.” The proprietor was C. A. Williams. This was Chauncey Williams, married to Carrie Adams, better known as Dolly. The couple was part of the Williams family centered in Malad. Later he used his cooking skills for employment in the Salt Lake City area. The location of the candy store was the next door south of the J. G. Smith Mercantile Co. No phones in that time, “call in,” was an invitation to visit. The location puts the building in the center of what was becoming ‘downtown Preston.’