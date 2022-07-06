Editorial Note: Part 279 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1925; Life Sketches of Wm Chatterton; John Harvey Tippets, Phil Margetts ; Cache Valley Newsletter compiled and edited by Newell Hart;The Trailblazer, History of Southeastern Idaho)
The five men that comprised Preston’s First Orchestra in the years prior to 1900 came from a variety of backgrounds. At the time of the orchestra it must have taken dedication to even meet together as their homes were scattered about the county and transportation was horse and buggy. One thing they had in common was a love of music and the talent to play instruments. Some of them played more than one.
The leader of the group was Alfred Kershaw. He was born in 1833 in England, and brought a musical family plus several instruments when they immigrated to Utah in 1877. He was the oldest of the orchestra members. Once located in southeastern Idaho, Kershaw formed an orchestra group that performed from Cache Valley to Gentile Valley, and over to Soda Springs and the Bear Lake area.
Gathering the group could not have been a simple task. Kershaw’s farm and home were located north of Preston. William T. Chatterton played cornet with the group. He was nine years younger than Kershaw, and his home was in Weston. He had been born in Yorkshire, England, the son of James Chatterton and Elizabeth Crofts, who had converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1848 and found their way to Zion around 1863. According to the Trailblazer, Chatterton was a part of the “New West School that was one of a system of schools in this area organized by the Congregational Church. The grade school had around 90 pupils in two rooms. The brass band flourishing in 1890 was led by Billy Chatterton.”
To his friends he was known as Billy and was a strong part of the Weston community by 1900. He worked on the railroads, and in the woolen mills of Brigham City, Ogden and Franklin. He fulfilled missionary service to Oneida, Idaho for nearly 10 years. He was married twice. Billy was made the postmaster of Weston in 1908. The orchestra was an important part of his life. The group played for the first dance held in the Hobbs Opera House in Preston.
There were two violinists in this orchestra: John Harvey Tippets, II, and Phil Margetts.
Tippets was born in Lee county, Iowa, in May of 1846 during the time when members of the LDS faith were being driven from Nauvoo, IL. His parents were John Harvey Tippets, Sr. and Caroline Calkins. His father was called to serve in the Momon Battalion. Bit by bit this family crossed the plains and got to Salt Lake City in 1848.
In 1871 young John Harvey married Ellen Fullmer and they began their family in Salt Lake. The small family moved to Richmond, UT, and stayed there for six years doing blacksmith work before a move took them to Swan Lake in Idaho for another six years as their family was growing up. They made connections with people of Oxford and again made a move to Preston. Still carrying on a blacksmith business, the opportunity came to purchase a hardware store and they became the owner and operator of Tippets Hardware in Preston. With the last move, John Harvey was a member of the first orchestra, playing his violin and also tutoring his children in music.
Phillip Henry Margetts also played in this orchestra, the youngest in age. His background differed in many ways from most of the settlers of this area. He was born in Salt Lake City in 1851, the oldest child of Phillip Nephi Margetts and Elizabeth Bateman. His father was a popular theatrical character, a dramatic actor and singer well known in the Salt Lake Valley and beyond. No doubt the children of the family were schooled in humor, in presentation, musical talents, all developed as part of their early childhood. His father was called on a mission and during his absence the threat of Johnson’s Army concerned all of the Valley. Elizabeth moved her family 300 miles to the south to Cedar City. When Margetts returned he brought the family back to the Salt Lake Valley.
In 1875 young Phillip married Henrietta Richards and made a home in Salt Lake City. The marriage did not last and the 1900 census record indicates Margetts was a hotel keeper in Preston, ID. He had married Lucy Canfield Sabin, who had also experienced divorce, the owner of the Cottage Hotel. Various records of the early days of Preston indicate that Phil had a stable in connection with the hotel, that he was at least a part-time owner of a “Candy Kitchen” confectionery, and that he was a manager of the Opera House.
Along with these various business ventures the newspapers tell of his acting in the local theatrical productions, of his singing and reciting in community social events. He played in more than one band, and was a good drummer. Phil played on the local baseball teams. The Citizen of 1919 states: “Phil Margetts was a very active part of the development of this area it seems, a businessman, active in theatricals, a musician with evidence of playing both drums and violin. He also had a touring troupe that provided programs at the Opera House and other communities.”
Phil Margetts was a favorite among the citizens of all ages. Even in news articles he is referred to as “Uncle Phil” and no other introduction was needed. He contributed to the community in time, talent and financial resources.
The final member of the five-piece orchestra in the picture of this first orchestra is listed as Axel Anderson, who played the clarinet. However, what little is documented gives this writer reason to question the identity. From the research done it matches better with Axel’s father. If this guesswork is correct the musician would still be from Franklin, and so another challenge for the gathering of these five to prepare for their performances. We know they performed, and for many good causes, often raising funds to accomplish something of worth. We also know from diaries and newsprints, old-time memories, that what they did was welcomed by the settlers of this corner of Idaho.