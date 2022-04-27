Editorial Note: Part 269 of a series of further developments in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Idaho Enterprise,1879-1884; Cache Valley News, 1909; Preston News, 1912-1913; Franklin County Citizen, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; The History of A Valley, Editor Joel E. Ricks; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.
As the settlements in the western part of the nation grew and the people were scattered over great distances, there was concern over the education and religion of those pioneers from some factions in the east. According to Joel Ricks, “The New West Education Commission was organized and incorporated in Chicago in 1879 by the Congregational Church. Eastern people interested in religion and in education in the West gave money for the support of its tuition-free schools until it was disbanded in 1893. By 1889 there were twenty-six free West Schools established by this commission in Utah Territory, with an enrollment of 2,500 students….The first free West School in Cache Valley was established in Trenton in 1883.”
Several Protestant churches established missions in the area then considered Oneida County in southeastern Idaho. The Idaho Examiner newspaper informed their readers of church meeting schedules for the Methodist and Presbyterian congregations of the boom town of Oxford. There was a large number of Scandinavians in this area and this drew the Methodists to develop churches in Logan, Oxford and Hyrum. Mission schools were often established in this area before establishing a church congregation. In the Idaho area there were schools at Franklin, Malad, Samaria, Montpelier and Paris.
Presbyterian Rev. Calvin Parks and his wife started a school in Logan in 1878 and established some permanence. In a summary of his work in the valley five years later in 1883 he wrote: “The third school is with a minister at Richmond taking in Franklin on the north and Smithfield on the south as out-posts. The system would employ three ministers and ten teachers, with 5,000 people included within each charge.” The usual subjects were taught. One of the ministers even taught Latin.
“A New West School was established at Oxford, Idaho in 1884 and ran for three years. Its first teacher was Miss Virginia Dox, a Presbyterian from New York and Boston. Oxford was the seat of a very strenuous campaign of the federal government to suppress polygamy and for a short time many of the Protestant faiths claimed residency in the Oxford area.” A Methodist Church was built and Rev. Elmer Turner served as both minister and taught in the tuition school. The Presbyterians used the same building until the school was closed in 1892, when the district school took over.
Newell Hart recalled, “There was an old building in Franklin, just south of the main corner, west side of the road, where the highway used to make a turn and go downhill and under the railroad trestle. The old frame building finally collapsed and now lies in a heap. It had a large stallion painted on the front. The horse had faded too much to warrant salvage. This was a historical building, put up, I believe, before 1900 by the Presbyterian Church. It was used as a church and also as a school. They imported teachers from as far as Philadelphia. Many Franklin kids went to school there, not just Presbyterian children. Enow Holden and Carl Frew were among those who went there about the turn of the century.”
The growing city of Preston also had a Presbyterian Church building. The Hometown Album shows the structure on the corner of First West & Oneida, built before 1903, judging from a photograph taken at that date. Information regarding religious meetings were a regular part of the newspapers of those days. “There will be services at the Presbyterian Church, Sunday School at 2:30 p.m. and Preaching at 8 p.m… Pastor Hurd has been attending a gathering in Denver with his wife…Reverend J. W. Bandy has gone to visit his sister in LaMont, CA. Mr. William Wright will occupy the pulpit while he is gone.”
By 1912 the population of this area, particularly those of school age, was literally ‘bursting at the seams’ of the buildings being used to house the scholars throughout the city and some of the surrounding countryside. The solution to the problem was to use rooms in churches for classrooms, including those of the Presbyterians.
Principal J. W. Condie alerted the readers of the Franklin County Citizen in September of 1912. “Preston Central School Opens Monday Morning. Everything is now in readiness for the reopening of the Central School and all scholars and those who contemplate commencing studies are requested to be on hand. The school board has been working hard to see that the scholars are properly housed for this year, and until the new contemplated school building is erected. The Presbyterian school has been secured for two grades, and one class of the eighth grade will convene in the Academy, thus relieving the congestion of the building though not to material extent.”
...Sixth B class would meet in Presbyterian church, taught by Emily McIntosh. Seventh B students would also be at the Presbyterian Church, instructed by Lucius Clark.
A seventh grader at the time, Mattie Fjeldsted Lewis had good memories of that school year.
Between 1910 and 1917 the Protestants in Utah found that working together was a better way. “Dr. George E. Davies of the Salt Lake Presbyterian Church led in getting the Congregational, Episcopal, Methodist, Baptist, and Presbyterian churches to work together.” Most of the missions were not set up as organized churches and lasted only a few years.
The Great Depression affected the entire Cache Valley, both in Utah and Idaho and by 1936 the main religious organizations remaining were the Logan and Preston Presbyterians and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often working together. “The program was one of working together as educators, evangelists, leavening workshop services with reverence.”
Rev. William F. Koenig was active with Dr. Joseph A. Geddes of the Oneida Stake Academy in aiding relief programs during the depression years.