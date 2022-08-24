Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 286 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Citizen, 1943–45; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life sketch of Wm Craner.)

With a number of problems coming to the surface as the county started a canning program open to the public the director, Norval Wardle, began searching for a more suitable location, larger than that in the Continental Battery Building. It had been evident in the first few days that there was a definite need for the cannery throughout the county and beyond.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you