(Editorial Note: Part 134 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster news, 1908—1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1914-15; Wikipedia)
When a great many people from the eastern cities of the United States began their westward trek to claim land with the Homestead Act of 1862 there were not many cities in this area. Most came planning to find a spot of ground where they could farm or ranch and raise a family. They came with little in the way of material possessions, much in the way of determination and grit. Those who came from rather cushioned lives in the east often had a hard time adjusting to the demands of the land with hard work, ingenuity and self reliance.
Another thing they found was the lack of law enforcement. With great distances from the few cities, just a few residents in these small towns would connect to help each other with the necessities of life: trading, providing extra labor when needed, a smattering of social connections.
When some form of law became necessary they instituted something similar to what they had left behind. For example, in the colonial days of America the residents followed relied on constables and watchmen — what was used in the British Isles from where they’d come. Google’s dictionary describes the job of constable as an official in a town or village having some of the responsibilities of a police officer. Constables were appointed or elected at the local level for specific terms and may not have been paid and did not wear a uniform. They often were paid a fee by the courts for each writ served and warrant executed.
Judging from the early newspapers in all the small villages that made up the settling days of Franklin county there were many constables, often more than one per location. They were officials responsible for service of process: such as summonses and subpoenas for people to appear in court in criminal and/or civil matters. At times constables were responsible for tracking down serious criminals and bringing them to court, or assisting a federal marshal in similar duties.
A partial listing of men who functioned in this position includes: A. O. Beckstead and G. E. Weaver, constables of Whitney; Jess Barger, peace officer of Treasureton; Torval Wilde, Mink Creek; T. J. Sant, Clifton; H.G. Smith and W. Packer of Riverdale. Fairview, Weston, and Franklin had a village marshal. Marshals had a little more authority than the constable but they worked together. Their phone numbers were listed. Some of these men had pretty hefty reputations among their peers.
One of the chief duties of these men that appears in early newspapers is that of rounding up and imprisoning stray animals that were found in the area. They also cared for the animals they found. The men posted “estray” notices with descriptions of said critters in the newspapers and stated something similar to this: “I have in my possession one red roan heifer, about 3 years old, brand resembles HL on the right ribs. Slit in left ear. If said critter is not claimed and all expenses paid within forty days of this notice said animal will be sold to the highest bidder with cash, according to the law. Dated this day January 26, 1915, at 2 p.m. at my residence. Signed A. O. Beckstead, Constable, Whitney, Franklin, Idaho.” In this same edition of the paper are more estray notices from two other area constables: Orrin Roper of Winder and T. J. Sant of Clifton.
In a Preston Booster news of 1910, eighteen area constables were paid the whopping sum of $3 each from the Cub River Irrigation Company headquartered in Fairview. No description is given as to the duty that was assessed the $3. That amount sounds pretty paltry now, but today it would be worth $81.