After nearly seven decades of women banding together and expressing their desire for the right to vote as citizens of the United States, the light at the end of the tunnel became brighter. A number of the states had granted this right, but the federal congress routinely opposed the idea.
House Representative James R. Mann, a Republican from Illinois and chairman of the Suffrage Committee, proposed the House resolution to approve the Susan B. Anthony Amendment on May 21, 1919. A Women’s Suffrage Amendment had come before the U.S. Congress in 1878, 41 years earlier. The one before the House in 1919 was worded exactly the same as that of 1878, but this time the measure passed the House, 304 to 89, a solid amount above the needed two-thirds majority.
Two weeks later the U.S. Senate passed the amendment, now being recognized as the 19th Amendment. This vote was only two votes over their required majority. And so, the 19th Amendment was sent to the states for needed ratification. “Within six days of the ratification cycle, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin each ratified the amendment. Kansas, New York and Ohio followed on June 16, 1919. By March of the following year, a total of 35 states had approved the amendment, one state shy of the two-thirds required for ratification.”
There was still some strong opposition, 35 is not 48, the number of states in the nation at that time. Our southern states were very much opposed to the amendment. Seven of them –Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia – had firmly rejected it before Tennessee’s voting in August of 1920. Tennessee’s vote could tip the scale, one way or the other, for women’s suffrage.
Success didn’t look very likely when there was a tie vote in the Tennessee legislature, 48-48. The tie-breaking vote came down to a 23 year-old representative, Harry T. Burn, a Republican representative from Tennessee’s McMinn county, known to be against the amendment. His mother convinced him to approve it. She reportedly wrote to her son: “Don’t forget to be a good boy and help (the movement) put the ‘rat’ in ratification.”
With this vote the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was fully ratified on August 18, 1920. The amendment is of few words, declaring that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
There seems to be evidence that the two main political parties of that day were undecided as to who should get the blame, or who could take the credit, in the passage of the amendment. In the Franklin County Citizen of Sept 9, 1920, appeared this editorial:
“Pointed assertions have been made by prominent politicians that the Democratic party was responsible for giving suffrage to women. The Republican party offsets this by showing the vote by states as preponderatingly on the side of Republicanism.
“But as we view it — and as many sane and thoughtful people view it — neither party can claim support on this ground. In the first place the fight for woman suffrage commenced many years ago, and the noble, conscientious and determined work of Susan B. Anthony will never be forgotten. Although the voting balance sheet is considerably favorable to the Republican party — and the greatest opposition to the movement is seen in the solid south — yet the only ones who can claim full responsibility for the nineteenth amendment — are the women voters themselves.
“They are entitled to full credit. It was not a political proposition with them — it was American and National — and for years they have nobly worked to bring about this consummation.....
“All credit for the passage of the new amendment belongs, however, to the noble women of the country, and to no one else.”
Newspapers at the time expressed the thought that it was a strong possibility that the women of the nation could control the outcome of the presidential election that year. This concern for the political scene was well founded. Women, eager to proclaim this new right, enormously swelled the number of votes cast. In November, 1920, more than eight million women across the nation voted in elections for the first time.
There were still 12 states yet to ratify the 19th Amendment. It took over 60 years before the final one, Mississippi, did so on March 22, 1984. Today, any person whose name appears on a ballot understands that the female population, recognized citizens of the United States, is a force to be reckoned with.