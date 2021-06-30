Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1971-1980, 1986, 1991; Wikipedia; Franklin County Farm Bureau records)
In 1966, the nation's dairy industry began having pageants in the spring of the year in order to raise awareness of the industry across the country. Not all states held dairy pageants.
Franklin County was one of the earlier areas in Idaho to sponsor a pageant, the first held in 1971. Cache Valley with its strong cheese making factories had been the scene of earlier pageants and many dairy farmers in Franklin County sent their milk to the Cache Valley plants.
The young women that competed needed to prepare a recipe/dish that used dairy products for a tasting table. Although they did not need to be associated with a working dairy farm they did need knowledge of the dairy industry during an interview and any past experience that they may have had on the family farm was beneficial in these instances.
In the months following the pageants the crowned Dairy Princess and her attendants, even the whole court of competitors, rode on floats during summer parades.They wore a crown and had a sash identifying them in public as ambassadors of the milk-producing business. Other opportunities came at county and state fairs, and school and community gatherings where they dispensed information about the industry. It was helpful for the girls to be informed about health, wellness, nutrition, in connection with dairy products.
Often they passed out individual containers of milk (chocolate, strawberry or plain) to those that might line the streets of a parade, or were in the audience of a civic gathering. It was beneficial if they were comfortable with dairy cows because often they were teamed with the animals for pictures, the public face, as advocates of the dairy farmers.
That first Franklin County Dairy Princess pageant took place in May of 1971. There was a court of nine girls representing the area. The contest was sponsored by the Franklin County Dairy Wives association with Mrs. Merlin Gilbert and Mrs. Vaughn Larsen as chairmen. A special “afternoon tea” a week earlier for the girls and their families had served to introduce the nine to the sponsors and the judges. For the public contest Mrs. Raquel Harris was the Mistress of Ceremonies. There was no bathing suit competition, but they had a short verbal opportunity, answering a question in front of the audience, performed a talent, all “putting their best foot forward.” Being a public figure is not for the faint-hearted. Poise in such instances counted.
The girls that year included: Beverly Nash, Stella Womack, Colleen Poole, LaRee Roberts, Pauline Hatch, RaNea Rawlings, Debra Atkinson, Saralee Maughan, Eloise King. They were able to further compete in Logan at the Cache Valley Dairy Princess Pageant.
At that time dairying was bringing over a $1 million dollars a month into Franklin County and some of the valley’s finest dairy herds were being developed here.
”The future for milk production is unlimited in the county,” dairy officials said. It was hoped that in the next year, Franklin County would lead out in the State of Idaho in choosing a County Dairy Princess, and then push to develop the program statewide.
The following year the Princess pageant was held at the Westwood Center in Linrose. With the theme “Happiness Is Being A Dairy Princess,” Ann Forsgren was the chairman of the event and six young ladies vied for the title. The competition was open to girls between the ages of 17 and 25 who were high school graduates or would have graduated by June 1. Winners were eligible to enter state competitions, being held for the first time in Idaho. Dairy farm counties from all over the state participated. Claudia Casperson was crowned the princess from Franklin County.
In 1973 the pageant took place at the Franklin Stake Center with 10 girls competing. Elizabeth Hawkes was crowned the princess with attendants Shannon Cole and JoAnn Jepsen. These had the opportunity to further compete with winners from seven other counties for the district title. Liz was chosen as the second attendant in the district event.
Franklin County Farm Bureau was now sponsoring of the yearly pageant. Winners for 1974 were Debbie Haworth and Sherrie Larsen, for 1975 they were Sharon Olsson and Jill Bodily.
Qualifications changed a bit in 1976, the ages of the competitors now being lowered, sophomores or juniors in high school. They must enjoy meeting people, and be willing to spend time being in the public eye as dairy representatives, presenting recipes using dairy products. It was not required to live on a farm, but the girls should have some knowledge of the dairy industry and its products. A scholarship program was in place now, plus prizes donated by merchants.
That year the winner was Kathy Haworth, her attendants Kaye Beckstead and Debra Rindlesbaker. Kathy performed a comedy song-skit which included a live calf drinking milk while she sang.
Susan Priestley, was the director for 1977, with 10 girls competing. The district contest would be held in Bear Lake County later in the year. Alice Hampton was crowned the Franklin County Princess, her attendants, Lori Hobbs and Katie Hawkes. Lori went on to become the District Dairy Princess and was so honored at the State Farm Bureau Convention in Boise.
During the ensuing spring seasons there began to be multiple pageants for the young women of the county. Royalty for the Preston Night Rodeo, Royalty for Idaho Days, Miss Franklin County ... and the need for sponsors grew.
The Dairy Princesses of 1978 were Trina Womack and Diana Butterworth. In 1979 the title changed to Franklin County’s Farm Princess rather than Dairy Princess. Winners were Princess Sondra Bosworth and attendants, Darlene Bird and Kim Moser.
The final Dairy Princess contest for Franklin County was in 1980. Sondra Hobbs of the Farm Bureau was the chairperson. There were 11 contestants. Diane Bingham was chosen Franklin County Dairy Princess and her attendants were Danalee Erickson and Julie Smith. At the district competition in Malad, Danalee was chosen as the District Dairy Princess.
The following year the sponsoring organization, Franklin County Farm Bureau chose to support one of the other spring pageants.
Two other young women from the county became Dairy Princesses, both from strong dairying families. Tandy Roberts of Fairview was chosen as the Idaho Dairy Princess of 1986, in a contest at Idaho Falls. She was sponsored by the Franklin County Holstein Club. In 1991 Collette Geddes of Banida, became the state Holstein Dairy Princess at a pageant in Twin Falls.