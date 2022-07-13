Editorial Note: Part 280 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: HomeTown Album Compiled by Newell Hart,; Preston Booster, Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Family History of Brimhall family, Life history of T. A. Montague
Musicians somehow found each other in those early days of developing townships. Groups that were popular enough to make a dent in the local papers generally played over an area that could roughly be called ‘southeastern Idaho.’ Although Alfred Kershaw’s orchestra was touted as the first in the 1890s, other performers formed bands that were featured at events during the early 1900s. Some of the musicians played in more than one orchestra during this same time period.
One such was that of Hyrum Brimhall. Professor Hyrum Brimhall had come to the area around Worm Creek about 1902 to teach music at the Oneida Stake Academy with Prof. C J. Engar. Brimhall was born in Union Fort, Salt Lake County, Utah in 1861. At this point in his life he had lost two wives to death and had several small children. His third wife had been helping him with his children while in Utah. This change of location suited the family well. Other Brimall family members were also located in Idaho. He only taught at the Academy for two years, but the family continued to live in this area. During this time they were in the movie picture business and the Brimhall orchestra provided music for the Zeus Theatre in Preston as well as a show house in Grace. This branch of the Brimhall family lived in this area until 1922.
According to a Brimhall life story the Brimhall orchestra played for the 1904 Grand Ball on July 4th at the Brimhall Pavilion, located in a grove of trees south of the current county courthouse. Members of the orchestra listed were John Harvey Tippets, who had been part of that first orchestra, and Fred Lamoreaux. At least one of Hyrum’s younger brothers played with this group, from his life history. “Alma was a real hard worker and a “Jack of All Trades”. He tried his hand as a carpenter, bricklayer, barber and harness maker. He was a fine musician and played in an orchestra for dances with his brother Hy (Hyrum). When he was young he used to clog dance.”
These brothers must have been close because Hy was also a talented carpenter and bricklayer, even inventing tools and systems that have made these tasks easier. Alma was also born in Union Fort, 5 years younger than Hyrum. They both passed away in 1933, Hyrum in Provo and Alma in Salt Lake City.
Another orchestra was that of T. A. Montague, he was a little older, having been born in Missouri in 1852, and crossing the plains with his parents in 1867 as the oldest child. In an accident he came very close to being drowned when they crossed the Platte River. They came to Utah where they farmed in Payson, then in its infant stages.
“Theodore Adwin Montague attended the Utah State Academy and his major course of study was music. One of his close friends at this time was Harold B. Lee who later became the Prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Lee was a very good friend to Theodore and to his family.”
He first married at age 20, but after the death of 3 children and 13 years it did not last and they were divorced. He married Bertha Lamoureaux and they moved to Idaho, to Preston. Bertha was also interested in music and had been the organist in the Logan Tabernacle for several years.
When they moved to Idaho Theodore formed his first band in 1887. The photo of his first band in the Hometown Album from an original from the Lamouroux family names six musicians: T. A. Montague, playing cornet; Hyrum Tippets, playing clarinet; Phil Margetts, playing violin; John Harvey Tippets, Sr. playing viola; Arthur Tippets, playing piccolo; and Fred Lamoreaux, playing string bass. The caption includes that “the orchestra played for many a Grand Dress Ball at the Opera House and the photo may have been taken near the opening date of the Opera House in 1905.” It must have been an elegant affair judging by the jackets covered with fancy braid on the front and sleeves of the coats.
Hyrum and Arthur Tipppets were sons of John Harvey and as they grew up became co-owners with him in the Tippets Hardware Store of early Preston. Fred Lamoreaux was the younger brother of Bertha Montague and a strong string bass player was needed in dance bands then, much as they are an asset now.
Notes in the Franklin County Citizen inform that T. A. Montague was a painter and a paper hanger as his daytime business and a band man by night, with support from his family in this endeavor.
In the Preston Booster news of February 1912, it carried this clip from a Soda Springs newspaper: “The Leap Year Ball in the LDS meeting house last Friday night was well attended and a decided success in every way. The same can be said of the dance Saturday night in Gorton’s Hall. Music for these dances was furnished by the well-known Preston orchestra. This orchestra is composed of four first-class musicians, Messrs. J. D. Montague, T. A. Montague, C. A. Bos and L. A. Montague, have made a hit with our people, both here and in the Gem Valley where they have been playing for the past month. They will give their farewell dance at Grace on Saturday night and we have been asked to extend an invitation to Sodaites.”
J.D. Montague is John David, son of T. A. born in 1888 and was an accomplished violinist by age 12. However he lost a thumb and two fingers at the first knuckle in a corn chopper accident on the farm that canceled his life with a violin. It did not deter his love of music and he became very good at piano, trombone, trumpet and percussion. He became a teacher and a director of music for his life work.
L. A. Montague is another son, Lyonal Archibald, born in 1891 who also kept music in his adult life in the Lava Hot Springs area.
The one musician not of the Montague family, Charles A. Boss, was born in Ogden and spent some years of his life in Niter, Bannock county. He was located in the perfect spot to join the orchestra for these performances in Grace and the rest of Gentile Valley and Soda Springs.