Editorial Note: Part 282 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1918-1922; Life Sketches of Baltzar Peterson, J. Roscoe Harmon; Cache Valley Newsletter compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Apple Blossom Daze by Mart Hart)
Dancing was a craze, the most popular form of recreation and entertainment for people as the 1920’s began. On most weekends there were more than one dance taking place somewhere within the boundaries of Franklin County, and if not, surely in communities just beyond the border, in Gem Valley, Bear Lake, or Logan. Dances were held in local Opera Houses, various ward buildings, the American Legion Hall. Some were planned to be fundraiser events, such as those to help finance a departing missionary, or a family that had been hard-hit by a recent fire. Both of those situations happened frequently. Most dances were simply to provide the time, the place and the music to dance. Orchestras, large and small, were in demand.
These were some bands that were found in the advertising of events at that time: The Weaver Brothers Orchestra of Logan, the Arcadians of Logan, the Bluebirds, another popular Logan group. The Oneida Stake Academy had an orchestra of a bit more size, directed by Prof. Charles J. Engar of that institution in Preston. The Harmon Orchestra was a group gathered by another OSA Professor, Joseph Roscoe Harmon. He had come to Preston from Utah. He was born in 1895 in Toquerville of Washington County so as a young man, recently married and survived World War I, and having taught at Brigham Young University in Provo he came for a few years at our Academy. It was reported on several occasions that the Harmon Orchestra played for the American Legion Dances during 1921 before his career took the Harmon family out of our area.
The Baltzar Peterson orchestra was local and very popular. It seems to be made up of Baltzar and his brother Fredrick and they had a lasting reputation of good music and fun. Balzar played a fiddle and Fred would chord on an organ. These brothers were years apart, Baltzar being born to Baltzar (Sorensen) Peterson and Mette Margrete Juulsdatter in Richville, Morgan, Utah, in 1867. Fred was one of the youngest in a big family, also born in Richville, in 1879.
In a life sketch Baltzar was described as being very musical. He was a beautiful dancer and taught many people in the Franklin county area the rudiments of dancing. “Baltzar was known as ‘the’ man to invite to a dance.” Fred and Baltzar were a complementary pair and played for dances all over the county. “ Baltzar fiddled away all night while someone chorded with him on the organ. They would play two steps and fox trots. “
In the early 1920’s it was a bonus for the orchestra to be able and willing to play music from the years past, as well as the jazz that was becoming the rage. More people, of all ages were likely to attend. In March of 1921, the Citizen reported on a dance to be held at the Opera House of Preston. It was a “dancing social not to be missed. “ The orchestra would play off the “trots and steps to suit the dancers.” A special provision was made for the “good old dances that would take them back 40 years.” There would be demonstrations given by those who used to dance and can still dance now: Me Suvienne, Dorado, Bon Ton, Fascination, Schottische, Lancers, Coming Thru the Rye Waltz, Mazorka and a dozen other varieties that were popular. However the article does not state the name of the orchestra that would be playing for that evening. Whoever it was, they had to be good.
It seems likely that such an evening as that might have been part of the inspiration for the sons of Arthur W. Hart, Preston attorney. In his book Apple Blossom Daze, Macus Hart, one of those sons, describes some of their early efforts and dreams for their future as a dance band. Mark claimed they had just seen a parade and decided, in the way of boys, that it would be splendid to have a band. Each boy chose an instrument and they sent off an order to Sears, Roebuck and Company for those chosen. Mark already had his violin, but the other brothers chose a trombone, a banjo, a cornet, a sax and a set of trap drums. The order was delivered, some practicing began, to the agony of the neighborhood and family, and then the instruments were repossessed.
However, the interest took root and these sons applied themselves to study music and learn to play. Their father encouraged them and they improved. Next was choosing a name for their band. It was to be “The Five O’Harts” using their last name. A red heart was painted on their bass drum with 5 black hearts in the center and they were ready to perform. Of course they didn’t do too well at the beginning, but they learned. They even got themselves a manager. This was their uncle Irel Lowe, who had experience in the band business, playing clarinet and saxophone with the Lowe Family Orchestra. He got their first gig at an open air pavilion in Grace. The crowd did the best they could on a cold night in the open. Irel played with them and his talent and confidence helped a great deal. It was a start, not what you’d call a tumultuous success. Mark claimed that the band had more enthusiasm than did the crowd. “After that dance -- and after every dance, in fact, from then on -- we would try to analyze ourselves to see what we could do to improve our playing.” They became a very real part of the dance scene in this area for the next decade.