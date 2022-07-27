Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 282 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1918-1922; Life Sketches of Baltzar Peterson, J. Roscoe Harmon; Cache Valley Newsletter compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Apple Blossom Daze by Mart Hart)

Dancing was a craze, the most popular form of recreation and entertainment for people as the 1920’s began. On most weekends there were more than one dance taking place somewhere within the boundaries of Franklin County, and if not, surely in communities just beyond the border, in Gem Valley, Bear Lake, or Logan. Dances were held in local Opera Houses, various ward buildings, the American Legion Hall. Some were planned to be fundraiser events, such as those to help finance a departing missionary, or a family that had been hard-hit by a recent fire. Both of those situations happened frequently. Most dances were simply to provide the time, the place and the music to dance. Orchestras, large and small, were in demand.

