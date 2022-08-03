Editorial Note: Part 283 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Franklin County Citizen, 1920, 1927-1935)
In Cache Valley of the 1920’s there were dozens of bands. Baltzar and Fred Peterson had their piano and fiddle, a two piece orchestra and they played for dances of all sizes. There were other units with ten and twelve pieces in their outfit. Some made their own special arrangements. Some played only from memory, improvisation being a big thing. Most relied on the commercial stock orchestration, with a twist or two.
All were hoping for a regular spot playing for dances at one of the major dance halls around the valley. Logan’s bigger halls were the Palais’d’ Or and the Dansante. There was the Elite with its spring floor in Hyrum and the Old Mill in Millville. In Preston, by May 1928, it was the Persiana. The bands competed with one another, and some musicians played in more than one band, when schedules and locations made it possible.
Quoting Newell Hart: “Back in the 1920’s we thought of ourselves as belonging to a somewhat liberated generation. At least we had certainly graduated from the restrictions as outlined in 1914 in a southern Idaho newspaper, a piece which said that no one under 18 could attend a dance unless accompanied by a parent. I remember dancing all over Cache Valley at the age of 14 and 15 – and all my buddies were there too. But none of our parents. They were at home, which is where we thought they belonged. We all seem to have survived with our shiny character intact. The 1914 editorial went on to say: ’The moonlight waltz must also go, and heads must be kept apart in the dreamy waltz. The bunny hug, the grizzly bear, Texas Tommy, shrimp wiggle, and bumble bee trot are under the ban, and all dances which do not conform to the old Two-step and waltz music . . .When properly danced there is no real objection to ragging, but there are always some who have learned a new step somewhere which is obscene and displeasing to those who may be enjoying a social evening at dancing. The acts of a few often spoil the pleasure of many, and because of these irregularities, ragging in public is sure to be unsatisfactory for some time to come.’”
It wasn’t a matter of one generation’s musical preferences vs another. One must consider that not all the “lively” dancers were young people. Waltzing could be done at a fast clip. Hart describes a gentleman in his 90’s who could do “a jig that was the Twist of his day.” Another was a “spry old fox” who would stamp the floor with the young, executing the latest swing steps, twirling the young ladies until they were dizzy.
The musicians that made up these bands were part-timers, having day-time jobs, but loving the off-time hours to give to their love of music. The dance was important in the lives of both the hoofers and the bands. Due to the situation the musicians were limited in their dating lives. Girls wanted to dance, not sit and listen to their fella spend the night making music for others. On the part of the musician, they could watch the girls on the dance floor, but it created two separate spaces. Choices had to be made, sacrifices, if you were going to be a paid musician.
This is a Franklin County news column, the band we are most interested in is the local boys who played at the Persiana. In its first year, 1928, the band that claimed the Saturday night dances at the Persiana was the band of the Hart family. The band had come a long way since its infant days of playing in Grace, with their uncle Irel on the sax carrying them along, where they were known as the Five O’ Harts. They had to audition, then won the spot in a band battle at the Persiana.
“The orchestra was organized in 1925 with five Hart members, viz: Mickey, Halo, Reed, Mark and Irel Lowe. Since that time the orchestra has undergone many changes. Education has summoned some of them to its colors, God has beckoned and Mark has fled to carry light to remote Gentiles of California. A Seattle newspaper has yielded up one of its star reporters, Earl Lawrence, to the pursuit of art in Franklin county, a Nebraska conservatory has contributed J. J. Fiala, one of the premier trumpet artists of the west, and Mickey Hart himself has more than once been visited with the spirit of Genius and has contributed his bit of composition to making the world a more endurable place for the artistic soul to live in.” The band was known as the Mickey Hart Orchestra, with Mickey the leader, and they were just getting started.