Editorial Note: Part 283 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Franklin County Citizen, 1920, 1927-1935)

In Cache Valley of the 1920’s there were dozens of bands. Baltzar and Fred Peterson had their piano and fiddle, a two piece orchestra and they played for dances of all sizes. There were other units with ten and twelve pieces in their outfit. Some made their own special arrangements. Some played only from memory, improvisation being a big thing. Most relied on the commercial stock orchestration, with a twist or two.

