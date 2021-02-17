(Editorial Note: Part 191of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Sources: Cache Valley News, 1907; Preston News, 1908-191; Preston Booster 1912;Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1921 ; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.)
The Cache Valley ews of March, 1907, ran an advertisement featuring the business of N. M. Degn. In one corner were the words “Art Work” done in pretty calligraphy, then followed the confident message from Degn: “Don’t let agents have your enlargement work when you can have your pictures and photos enlarged at home. Mr Degn, located in our city, is an expert in photography, having studied in the best cities of Europe. Mr.Degn, the Photographer of Photographers.”
N. M. was Niels Mortensen Degn and his wife was Bertha Johanna Sorensen. Their son, Victor wrote a brief sketch about them in the Hometown Album, compiled by the late Newel Hart. Prior to their marriage in 1902, Niels had sought training as a photographer in some great business centers in Germany as well as Denmark. The couple had joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1903, and were living in Aarhus, Denmark. The small congregation made plans to purchase a meeting hall and the Degns signed on a note, along with others. It was published in their local news and when Degn’s banker caught wind of it, he called in his note from the Degns. This prompted the young family to make plans to move to America and they arrived in Logan, UT, the spring of 1905. Degn went to work for the George Torgensen Studio.
His work was noticed by the leaders of the infant town of Preston, ID, to the north. A. B. C. Jensen of Preston, had built a new place there for a knitting mill, and was wondering if Degn would be interested in opening up his own studio in the upper floor of that building. By November of 1905 the move was made.
Living in Preston did not compare favorably to the young couple used to the larger modern European cities. There were no paved roads, no piped water, no electricity. There were no sidewalks and plenty of mud during the wetter months. Even the new building for their studio was damp and cold. Degn was a talented photographer and did his best to compete with the studios of Logan. In 1908 the Preston News featured his request. “Don’t go to Logan or elsewhere. If you want your pictures enlarged I can compete with any outside firm for family groups or enlargement work. My prices are reasonable. See me first. Degn the Photographer”
The family made many friends among the Scandinavian families of Franklin County. The heads of the families were known not by their given names, but by their profession, i.e. Blacksmith Jorgensen, Baker Carlson and Photographer Degn.
These friendships went with them as they moved from place to place, working on their business. 1909 found them in Salt Lake City in a partnership studio that didn’t work out very well and they returned to live in Logan for a few years, while keeping a part-time studio in Preston. In the meantime at least three other photographers moved in and set up shop. Degn’s published motto was, “If you have beauty, come, I’ll take it. If you have none, come, I’ll make it.” The studio was in full swing in April of 1912.
By 1915 the Degn Studio was well established on the second floor above the Tippets Hardware store and their residence returned to Preston. A year later the Franklin County Citizen announced: “Degn, the photographer, is making things go nowadays. His outside work has been so great that he has been compelled to get help in the studio. Every day except Sundays and Mondays, Mr. Degn will be at his studio himself. You will have to arrange to have a Sunday setting before hand.” Many portraits of early Preston residents have his signature on their prints.
The Degn family stayed in the county until the early 1920’s, when with their eight children, the pull to Logan took them back on a more permanent basis. N.M. Degn passed away in 1955 and is buried in Logan.