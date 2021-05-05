(Editorial Note: Part 202 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster, 1912-13; The American Pageant by Thomas A. Bailey; Life Story of David Davis; The History of Bannock County, 1893-1993.)
The national movement towards laws dealing with the making and selling of intoxicating liquors was already underway when people first settled on acreage located in the lands of northern Cache Valley and beyond. Liquor consumption had increased during the tense days of the Civil War; immigrant groups who were used to free-flowing alcohol in “the Old Country” did not want to have restrictions in this new land. Saloons were called “the poor man’s club,“ because they kept the man and his family poor, due to his drinking addiction. Temperance reformers faced hostility in their efforts to push forth some sort of control. The National Prohibition Party, organized in 1869, garnered very few votes at election polls.
There were efforts being made toward social progress in other areas at the same time. Progressive people worked with their state legislatures for improvement in safety and sanitation codes, child labor laws, sweat shops of the workplace, prison and reform school, eight-hour labor laws. The crusaders for these humane measures did not have an easy time of convincing either the public or the lawmakers. Old habits have always been difficult to change.
Oxford, then a part of Oneida County, was a boom town on the developing railroad in 1879. Once a quiet farming village, it now had more than a railroad depot at the end of track. There were the government land offices, more than one newspaper, several schools, hotels, and many saloons. It had a reputation as one of the wildest cities in the entire nation. If the settlers had not been doing much thinking about prohibition before this time, the reasons for it became apparent.
An example of the thinking during those years and the struggles nationwide is revealed in the April 21, 1885, edition of the Graham’s Daily Mail: “The editor is confident that such a law (prohibition) will be passed in Pennsylvania inside of a year. He believes that it is the best possible means of controlling the liquor traffic, and considers it only a matter of time when it will prevail for the entire country. Doubtless, however he did not foresee how much time. “
The Anti-Saloon Leagues was formed in 1893. Statewide prohibition which had started in Maine in 1851, had increased, particularly after the Civil War and ‘wet or dry’ was a question discussed in many state legislatures. Even though it was not made a national law for another 35 years, when the 19th amendment was written into the Constitution, the citizenry as a whole considered bootlegging and bootleggers as contributing to the ills of their society. Bootlegging is defined as something, especially liquor, that is unlawfully made, sold and transported. Those so involved are bootleggers, no matter what profession they may have in their legal lives.
Making an effort to enforce some measure of control were the law officers. The sheriffs of Oneida county over these passing years generally held office for one term of two years. During Oxford’s heyday the county went through five sheriffs. Life in law enforcement was hard on the men who held the job. When the division of Oneida County formed Franklin County, there was some difficulty in deciding who was the sheriff, since the sheriff of the county no longer lived within its boundaries. David Davis had been elected the sheriff in 1910 and was now a marshall. He served in various law enforcement positions for 39 years.
The Preston Booster newspaper of December 1912, tells of one of Davis’ bootlegging raids. “Sheriff Davis made another raid that adds another feather to the excellent record which he has made the past two years. On Monday, Dec. 16t, he went to American Falls by way of Lago, and although his presence was known by way of this place, he succeeded in deputizing five prominent citizens beside his own deputies to make a raid on several of the places of American Falls which have been pretty foxy in the liquor business. They succeeded in getting three of the places, and considerable liquor and beer taken. The men placed in custody were Joe Gist, George Strong, a recent aspirant for the position of sheriff on the Socialist ticket, and Boise Heed.
“Jo Gish asked for a change of venue to Malad, another man who was captured was Bill Gish, but next morning early he jumped his bonds and hiked for the north. The raid was made under the search and seizure law and reflects great credit on Sheriff Davis, his deputies and the citizens he deputized to help him.
“Sheriff Davis’s plan in having his helpers setting their watches alike, making the raids at exactly the time agreed upon, thus ensuring a successful termination to the raid was a shrewd one. Sheriff Davis returned home Christmas eve.” His home was a farm in Glendale.
David Davis was an officer of the law and had a reputation of the highest integrity and honesty. In 1912, he had been in law enforcement for six years. He was a man devoted to his duty and able to influence the officials and citizens of the small, growing community of Preston.