Dayton was first settled when Joseph Chadwick came from the group of pioneers in Franklin to claim land in 1867, picking a spot near Five Mile Creek, which was so named because it was five miles from Weston on the south and five miles from Clifton on the north. More families arrived, homes went up, years passed and the area became known as Chadville, giving some honor to its first settler.
“The exact date when the name was changed to Dayton is not known ... There is an entry in the Oneida county commissioner’s minute book: ‘The petition of Schvaneveldt and others to appoint Charles Montrose to the office of constable for Dayton precinct was heard and granted.’ This entry was under the date of October 10, 1881.”
The land in the area was known to be deep, rich and fertile. It would produce most any crop that these pioneering folks chose to try. Fruit trees, hay, grain, vegetables — whatever was the landowner’s choice. Land was available through the Homestead Act of 1862 and any citizen over 21 years of age, or a head of a family, could acquire 160 acres of public land. They had to give legal notice by “making an entry” and then needed to “prove up” by living on it and making improvements for five years. There was also the possibility of acquiring land through “squatter’s rights,” simply moving onto the land and staying. Early on the settlers of this area recognized that one of their major problems in farming was that of irrigation for this fine ground.
David W. Buttars moved from Clarkston, UT, to Dayton in 1908. He farmed down on “the flat.” He described the water situation as awful.
“Before the water-works went in there were three wells in Dayton, James Call, Dan Collett and P. Jones each had one. The people would either haul water from one of their places or get it from the river, or the five-mile irrigation ditch. Some had a cistern that they ran the five-mile water thru and then they could drink that.”
A year later another Clarkston family moved to the town in 1909, that of Alma Larsen Jensen. These families soon found that the town was a frontier town with roads to be built, no electricity, no water works, and many such challenging obstacles. Things were just getting started on what is now known as the Twin Lakes Canal, that now brings water to that side of the valley. The news of that project and possible irrigation systems in Idaho lured James Peter Schow and his family of Paradise, UT, to the Dayton area, also in 1909.
Dayton was still a settlement until 1914, when it officially became a village. “On April 19, 1914, a special meeting was held to discuss the prospects of ‘organizing a village so (they) could bond the village to build a water system.’ The group picked a committee of four men to pursue the possibilities: A. L. Jensen, James Atkinson, J. P. Schow and Paul Larsen, who was appointed secretary.” These men did their looking into the possibilities and Dayton became an official village. A village board was formed consisting of Joseph Hansen, Chairman of the Village board, with J. P. Schow, David W. Buttars, and James Page, and Charles Jones as Clerk.
This Village Board generated interest from the whole community. The first on their list of goals was the water system. They found Tom Humphries, an engineer from Logan, and got a price as to what it would cost, and then proceeded to get the culinary water in. There seems to always be some negative thinkers as well as positive. Residents were afraid that if the water-works were put in the village, it would take all of the five-mile water, the water they had for their crops. But the Board went ahead with the plans. At the finish of the project Humphries had stayed within $25 of his estimate. They had sold bonds to a company in the East and the system was successful.
The next project for Dayton’s Village Board was to improve the horrible roads in that area. “it was impossible to pull a team on a light buggy through town and mud was so deep the people would have to ride on a horse to go anyplace.” Something had to be done. With some organization they hauled shale from the shale pit west of Dayton. Under the supervision of Hugh Geddes of the county (road) committee and James Page, village board member, the roads were soon in first-class condition, nearly done all by donation. The community cooperated and nearly everyone pitched in to help, one way or another.
Having met in the school building for their Sunday meetings, a new church building became part of the agenda, and getting electricity to the village. James P. Schow became the chairman of the village board in 1917.
“Dayton was a village from 1914 to 1967 when the 19th legislature of the state of Idaho passed House Bill #3 and with one stroke of the governor’s pen turned every incorporated municipality in Idaho into a city. The reason for this being that villages were not, according to their village boards, getting their fair share of revenues, with the cities always getting the lion’s share. To overcome this inequity, the legislature did away with all villages in favor of only cities.”