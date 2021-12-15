(Editorial Note: Part 251 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1921, 1922; Oneida Stake Relief Society Cookbook, 1921 Edition, 1941 Edition)
Even in this day of technology, cookbooks are a normal find in most home kitchens, and have been from long ago.
Some of our best memories are associated with foods from our past. It was when I stumbled upon this declaration in the Franklin County Citizen that I realized I had inherited a historical prize with my mother-in-law’s cooking conglomeration.
“May 3, 1922, Due to the financial conditions the Relief Society of the Oneida Stake have decided to sell the remainder of the cookbooks at 25 cents per copy.” They could be purchased at Riter’s Drug Store. I recognized the names of the women who had given their recipes to be the same good souls I read about weekly in the paper archives, so I knew the well-worn pages I held in my hands were a match. The cover to the book had vanished and some pages held on only through the grace of staples.
“Time Tested Recipes compiled and arranged by The Relief Society of the Oneida Stake” is the statement on the opening page of this priceless item. This is also the opening page of a 1941 edition, but included on the 1921 version is a poem penned by Leona F. Forsgren, wife of Eli Forsgren of Riverdale:
FEED THEM WELL
Would you make your husband glad?
Feed him well.
Would you cheer your child when sad?
Feed him well.
Would your family happy be,
From disease and pain be free,
To Health and vigor hold the key?
Feed them well.
Please the guest within your home,
Feed him well.
Cause the youth no more to roam,
Feed him well.
Cheer the people of the race,
Gloom, despair and woe efface,
Make the work a better place,
Feed them well.
The cookbook had at least 50 pages and of those, six pages were filled with advertisements from local merchants. The pages of the cookbook in my possession belonged to Sophia Erickson, my husband’s grandmother. They are tattered from use but interesting, and give an indication of culinary differences and expectations over the past century.
The table of abbreviations contains measurements that would not be listed now: 2 gills = 1 cup; 8-9 eggs = 1 pound; 4 c. flour = 1 pound. Two and one-half cups of powdered sugar is the equivalent of a pound, but it takes 2 3/4 c. of cornmeal to make a pound. In the way of ounces: the general rule is 2 tablespoons will make one ounce, but according to the 1921 chart it took 4 Tablespoons of flour for one ounce.
One of the ads was for flour: “We specialize in Grist Work. Ask your Grocer for Quality Cache Valley Victor Flour, Franklin Mill & Elevator Co.” All of the recipes in the rest of the cookbook that call for the use of flour specify that they should use Cache Valley Victor flour. It doesn’t matter whether the amount needed is 2 T. or 4 C. — they all specify the sponsored brand.
Cookbooks give a view of the eating styles of the day — what was expected to make up a menu — so different then than now. The meat section includes a chart suggesting which relishes should accompany various roasts: “Roast Beef —horseradish; pork — applesauce; veal — tomato sauce; mutton — rice or currant jelly; lamb — mint sauce; turkey — cranberry sauce; goose — applesauce.”
Some recipes state the name of the contributor, but most do not. Alveretta S. Engar, her husband the professor of music at the Oneida Stake Academy; Susie L Hawkes and Susie H. Nelson, both members of the past stake Relief Society Board; Nellie P. Head, past member of the board and serving as President of the Oneida Stake Relief Society; Lucy Tanner, who later worked in the county courthouse; Mrs. G. W. States, wife of popular Dr. States. Last names are familiar even now: Greaves, Nelson, Mendenhall, Olsen, Bingham, Hawkes, Nash, Barlow, Egbert, Roper, Parkinson, Wilcox, etc.
Some of the household hints are still useful, others one wouldn’t dare use for fear of poison or setting something aflame. Gasoline and coal oil appear to have many dangerous uses in the household. One hint does add “do not have a light or fire in the room when following this suggestion.”
There was another edition of the cookbook, 20 years later in 1941, with much the same appearance but some recipe changes. Ads were updated and now it was Primo Flour that replaced the Cache Valley Victor Flour. This newer book has an index, making it easier to find the recipe sought. There is also a statement of appreciation to those 48 women who had submitted recipes. Thanks were given to the merchants who advertised and buyers encouraged to patronize the advertisers because they made the cookbook possible. You might have a copy of this one in your kitchen stash.