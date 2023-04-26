...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Developing Town
Developing Town: Dreams of an interurban railway system
Editorial Note: Part 320 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1915; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart)
As early as February of 1912 there were hopes and dreams in the residents of Franklin County of having an electric trolley system within close reach where they could travel easily to and from the area around Salt Lake City in Utah. This would expand their opportunities for culture, for serious medical assistance, for higher education, for family visiting, for shopping — they would no longer feel that they were part of a “backwoods” population.
The Booster carried this announcement that winter: “The Honorable David Eccles revealed that he is ready and willing to build an Interurban road through Cache Valley, if he can get modification of the franchise agreement. We hope that this project will be completed soon.”
Eccles was a resident of Cache Valley who had the means and the ideas to enhance this part of the country.
By spring it was settled, with the plan that the road would get as far as Smithfield that year. This was no overnight situation. The Logan Rapid Transit company felt that by fall church conference visitors would be able to take the electric trolley to the meetings in Salt Lake City.
A huge power project in Blacksmith Fork Canyon was underway that would provide the power for this endeavor, “able to withstand tremendous strain and capable of producing motive energy which will be necessary in work of this kind.” The goal was for the following year to stretch the route to Lewiston, and from that the next move would be to Preston. That fall the first interurban excursion went from Logan to the terminus at Hyde Park and people celebrated the event with a barbeque for all in attendance. The desired progress was underway, no longer mere words.
The Franklin County Citizen of April, 1914, informed readers that grading for the road was being worked upon, that the route would be by way of Richmond, then Lewiston and on to Preston. Occasionally in further reports the words “almost sure” and “promised” seemed to give the citizens of Franklin County pause to wonder if it was really going to reach over the border into the northern part of the valley. It was suggested that systematic work could be commenced from both ends of the line. There were always right of way tangles to be straightened out with landowners along the route. “While nothing has been settled as to the line of route, it is practically known that the road will branch off from somewhere beyond Richmond through the fields to Lewiston and from Lewiston will take a straight scoot north and up through Main street in this city.”
By December of that year it was declared that Preston would indeed be the terminus of the railway, now being called the Ogden, Logan and Idaho Railway Company. “This extension will make the interurban from Wellsville to Preston one of the longest, finest and most modern to be found in any eastern or western state. Work is already under way on the grading for the extension and has progressed two miles north of Lewiston. There is considerable heavy grading to be done the rest of the way, and the work will require six weeks. All of the trackage and overhead material necessary for the construction of the entire extension, has already been ordered, and much of it is enroute.”
There was serious building to be done in preparation for the completion of the trolley system. There would need to be big repair shops in Preston. There were plans for a modern brick building to be used as a freight depot, passenger station and also quarters for the operators. For Preston it also meant the addition of 25 to 30 families to their small population. The route would pass directly through Fairview and would be about a half a mile from Whitney.
Now that this wish for the trolley system to come to Preston was about to happen, concerns started to be raised. Those first few months of 1915 brought attention to details. “Rumor has it that a new route has been made in order to miss running by the district schools, as an objection to this route had been made by prominent citizens. The rumored route is for the survey to take a more westerly direction until Main street is reached. The line will then come down that thoroughfare to the proposed depot site, across the block onto First West street and then out north on that thoroughfare to Oneida, and from the two bank corners on Main (now State) south back to the depot site.”
New cars were ordered for passenger comfort and convenience. They were described as “handsome and powerful, beautiful and the last word in the development of interurban electric coaches.” The railway company was expecting heavy passenger traffic as well as express business and felt that these elegant cars would meet the needs of the patrons along the line. This railway line would connect with the interurban line in Brigham City, already in place and riders could travel the route to the city in Salt Lake within just a few hours and return the same day.
