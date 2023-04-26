Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 320 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1915; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart)

As early as February of 1912 there were hopes and dreams in the residents of Franklin County of having an electric trolley system within close reach where they could travel easily to and from the area around Salt Lake City in Utah. This would expand their opportunities for culture, for serious medical assistance, for higher education, for family visiting, for shopping — they would no longer feel that they were part of a “backwoods” population.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.