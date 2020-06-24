(Editorial Note: Part 161 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County Sources: US Census of 1900; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, published by the DUP; Franklin County Citizen, 1912—1920; Obituaries and Life Histories)
When a sufficient number of people settle in an area, it isn’t long before there those who provide assistance with the frailties of the human race are needed. It is no surprise that such a business developed in the growing town of Franklin, just north of the Utah/Idaho border.
Judging from the information given in The Trailblazer the first such establishment was called Riter Bros. Drug Co and Webster. On March 18, 1890, the business underwent some changes and became known as the Riter Bros. Drug Co., under the management of Paul Van Orden until April of 1894. The store fell under several different managers until S. J. Handy took over the role in October of 1896 and continued until February of 1926 when this branch of the Riter Bros. Drug discontinued their business in Franklin and moved to Richmond, UT.
Mr. Handy opened up a business known as the Handy Pharmacy and it continued to be under the direction of his son for a few more years. Samuel Joseph Handy was born in Franklin in May of 1879 so he was strongly connected to the village. He had obtained his pharmacy license in 1901 and was recognized for this line of work by the pharmacy business some 50 years later, in Pocatello.
The Riter Bros. Drug Co. established a store in the growing town of Preston in 1900. The Franklin County Citizen of 1914 reported, “This was the first drug store in Preston and has continued to be one of the leading drug stores in southern Idaho. It is owned and controlled by W. W. Riter one of the auditors of the Mormon Church and Ben F. Riter of Logan, one of the most genial of men one would want to meet. Mr. George Gordon was the first druggist.”
The Riter brothers were enterprising men whose home base was in Utah. The older brother William Wollerton Riter, had been born in Chester County, Pennsylvania, in 1838, and came to Utah with his parents when he was nine years old, in the second caravan to come to Utah in 1847. He was educated in the public schools of the time and graduated from the University of Deseret in Salt Lake City. He was at various times vice president of the Ogden Savings Bank, the first National Bank of Rexburg, ID, the Oregon Lumber co., the Utah Hotel Co. and a director in many other corporations. His obituary states that he was known as a “sturdy trailblazer, a wise counselor, an educator and had lived through all the phases of the state of Utah’s beginning and could make the story live in the minds of all who heard him tell about it.”
His younger brother Benjamin Franklin Riter was born in Salt Lake city in 1859, twenty-one years after W. W., yet they were the co-founders of the Riter Bros. Drug Co. Ben moved to Cache Valley as a young married man in 1882 and spent his entire life in the area. He had seven children and was well known for his kindness and community spirit. “Genial” was a good description of his personality.
The business in Preston started to grow and continued to grow under the able management of Thomas L. Boyle. He had been with company since 1904, and was promoted to the manager of the Preston branch. Mr. Boyle made for himself a state-wide reputation as a druggist and as a public mixer, being well liked by all. “Preston at that time had a population of about 3,200. The store was located on the southeast corner of State Street and Oneida. As a druggist he mixed various ingredients to fit the doctor’s orders. The drug store was a gathering place for the town’s doctors. Thomas was a jovial man, always joking with customers and passersby.” Boyle was a charter member of the Rotary Club, and always on a committee of some kind for the circus, the rodeo, or some other city event.
Boyle organized dances for the elderly and for the Elk’s Lodge. He packed packages for the needy. If an organization or an individual needed help, Tom helped! One of Ben F. Riter’s hobbies was to place managers over his stores who would not only keep the business at the same standard that he did but also find ways to make the store an active part of the community. The combining of Thomas Boyle and the Riter Bros was a good match for Franklin County. According to the Citizen the business done for the company for the year 1914 far surpassed any previous year.