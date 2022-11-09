Editorial Note: Part 297 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1901-1903; Cache Valley News, 1906; Preston News, 1909-1912; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, edited by Newell Hart; The Hometown Sketchbook, published by Newell Hart; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, published by Daughters of the Pioneers, 1935)
According to the Trailblazer the first boarding house in Preston was that of Mrs. Lucy Sabins. Mrs. Sabins had moved to Preston in 1880 with her husband Ara Williams Sabins, Sr. not long after their marriage in 1879. Around this same time her parents, Isaac and Paulina Canfield, had moved to Preston. The Canfield family came from New York state. Lucy was fifteen when they crossed the plains in a pioneer company of which her father was the captain in 1862. The family settled in the area around Ogden. Within a few years she married Joseph Young as a polygamous wife, they later divorced.
Ara and Lucy had three daughters after moving to Idaho. Ara had proved up the land on the Cutler corner on First East and North Main (State) with a small house near the center of the small village of Preston. The Trailblazer wrote, “In 1880, it was the first boarding and rooming house to open its doors to the public. This building was her own home, situated on North State, on the east side of the street..” It later became known as the Cottage Hotel. Ara passed away with pneumonia and “inflammation of the stomach” in 1885. With three daughters, Lucy continued with the Sabins’ Cottage Hotel.
Lucy later married Phil Margetts. After his divorce he boarded at the Cottage Hotel. Sheriff Bill Head described Mrs. Sabins in an interview with Newell Hart: “Mrs. Sabins was quite a lady. She was up-and-going – a kind of live-wire – she was nice to live around. I liked the old lady. When she married Phil Margetts he added a livery stable. He had driving teams and these drummers from Salt Lake would come up and rent a team for a whole week – go to Soda Springs and all over. Willard Manning was feed and water boy. And I used to do some driving for Phil.”
The Preston Standard of 1901 carried this ad for the Cottage Hotel. “While in Preston stop at the Cottage Hotel where everything is clean and tidy. Tables are always supplied with the very best the market affords. Free bus to and from all the trains.” Phil and Lucy later became the very successful managers of the Riverview Sanitorium west of Preston.
James Bosworth and his wife Frances built a rooming and boarding house in 1892, across the street west from the Cottage Hotel. James was born in Derbyshire, England in 1844, and his family left their home in 1857 to come to America and Utah, settling in the area around Kaysville, Davis County. He married Henrietta Hales and she later passed away in childbirth, leaving him with two small children. He later married Frances Chapman and within several years they moved to the growing Preston area where William Chapman, a brother-in-law, had a small store. The Bosworths joined them in the mercantile business for a few years before venturing into the hospitality business with their boarding house.
James was very talented musically playing the violin, the jews harp, the mouth organ, bones, the flute and a banjo. He was a member of the first Brass Band of Preston. He performed in several bands, having a reputation with his drumming on a big bass drum in “the old-fashioned style.” He was also part of theatricals on stage and choirs and encouraged his children with similar talents. He was a favorite Santa Claus throughout the area during the Christmas season. He would organize a big celebration for holidays to take place on the Bosworth farm, northwest of Preston, above the Bear River, and invite the entire village to attend. In addition to farming he did blacksmith work at Battle Creek when the railroad was there at the “end of the line.”
The Bosworth’s sold their hotel business in 1902. Their corner and the business was perfect for tradesmen and visitors and it later became the location of the Wilford Hotel that was a staple of this area for many years.
