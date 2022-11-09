Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 297 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1901-1903; Cache Valley News, 1906; Preston News, 1909-1912; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, edited by Newell Hart; The Hometown Sketchbook, published by Newell Hart; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, published by Daughters of the Pioneers, 1935)

According to the Trailblazer the first boarding house in Preston was that of Mrs. Lucy Sabins. Mrs. Sabins had moved to Preston in 1880 with her husband Ara Williams Sabins, Sr. not long after their marriage in 1879. Around this same time her parents, Isaac and Paulina Canfield, had moved to Preston. The Canfield family came from New York state. Lucy was fifteen when they crossed the plains in a pioneer company of which her father was the captain in 1862. The family settled in the area around Ogden. Within a few years she married Joseph Young as a polygamous wife, they later divorced.


