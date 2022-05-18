(Editorial Note: Part 272 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Preston News, 1908-09; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1920; History of Weston, Idaho, by Jay D. Schvaneneldt; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.)
As the 1900’s got into gear it is evidenced that the “Dance Halls” of that day were much more than places for dancing. As one of few public buildings in the outlying communities the Opera Houses, as well as school houses or church meetinghouses were often used for polling places during elections or for meetings for residents dealing with their important water boards for irrigation or culinary.
An example of a spot intended only for the love of dancing was that of an open-air dance hall. One set up by the musicians themselves was that of the Brimhall Pavilion. A grand ball was advertised to take place at the new Brimhall Pavilion on July 4, 1904. The orchestra would be made up of Professor Hyrum Brimhall, music director at the Oneida Stake Academy, and his orchestra friends, Fred Lamoreaux, the Tippets brothers, Phil Margetts, and T. A. Montague. This band played for dances at various places around the county. The Brimhall Pavilion was an open-air dance hall located in a grove of trees, just south of where the county courthouse now stands. Right now one needs an imagination to see that grove of trees instead of a parking lot.
At least two halls that were built to house merchants included an upstairs level that were used as amusement halls. John N. McQueen, owner of McQueen Hall, erected a two story building in downtown Preston about 1906. He had immigrated from Scotland with his parents to the Sale Lake valley and came to the Cache Valley area as a young man. McQueen owned a farm northeast of Preston and was employed as a machinist by the development of railroads in this area, often taking him away from home, to Evanston, or Butte, Pocatello. He had a large family and their financial circumstances were often difficult. As a hard worker he decided to try his hand at retail spending more time at home, and their lives improved. He had previously had a blacksmith shop in the same location, 16 North Main. “Upstairs in this new building (1906) there was an entertainment hall. It featured movies, traveling dance shows, and roller skating. ‘Don’t fail to try the skating at McQueen’s Hall. Every day and night. My, but it’s fun’ .” This was an ad to attract all ages, and featured professional ball-bearing roller skates as well as the type to grip the shoes, for a glide across the floor.
Sidney Stevens, owner of Sidney Stevens Implement Company of Ogden had a branch of his business in Preston. It was managed by his son J. W. Stevens who lived in Preston. The Preston News of 1908 stated that the city had “engineered the deal for a new 2 story brick and cement building, to be erected on a vacant lot south of the old Crockett Building. The Sidney Stevens Implement Company must have great faith in the future of this city. Congratulations on this move.” The company sold all sorts of farm equipment, from the lowly shovel to the best of plows and planters. They included an exclusive brand of home stove, Buck’s Stoves and Ranges plus all this: “Barnes’ Pumps of all kinds. Electric, Water Motor, and Hand Washing Machines. Highest Grade Harness. The Famous Imperial Drill and LaCross Disc Harrow New Style Spring Tooth Harrow. — Special inducements for next 60 days on Tinware, Granite ware and Paints, and the famous Oliver Line of Plows of all descriptions — All of the Above at prices that are Right.” This occupied the bottom floor of the two story building.. In July of 1909 it was announced that there had been a fine new piano unloaded for the Stevens Dance Hall, above the implement dealership.
Although J. W. Stevens passed away as a young man, the Stevens Hall, under new management, continued to be an integral part of the entertainment scene of this area for many years.
In 1909 the new chapel in Weston, ID, was completed and with that the ward vacated their old meetinghouse. The town remodeled the old church house into an amusement hall, adding a 22 x 36 stage on the west end. “This remodel resulted in the birth of the important and heavily used Weston Opera House, one of the best decisions ever made in the town of Weston.” The Opera House was used for a variety of activities.
The Catalogue of the Oneida Stake Academy informs that Professor C. J. Engar of the OSA faculty was also the manager of the Weston Opera House in 1910. This being the case, instrumental concerts were held there.
Weston had its own dramatic company as did some of the other communities within the county. The addition of the stage in the remodel was a definite asset The dramatic companies would travel to other villages to perform plays and this enriched the offerings available to a larger audience.