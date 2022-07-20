Editorial Note: Part 281 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Life Histories, Obituaries; Ogden Standard Examiner, January, 1927; Franklin County Citizen, spring, 1917, 1919; Gems of Our Valley by the Grace Literary Club
Readers may have taken note that many of the early orchestras around the turn of the 20th century were made up of family members. Two we have covered were the Brimall orchestra and the Montague orchestras, where some of the musicians were children or brothers of the leader.
A four-piece orchestra known locally as the Lowe Family Orchestra was literally a band of brothers. Their father was James Galloway Lowe, a Scotsman whose parents had immigrated to the United States before James’ birth. He was born in Pennsylvania, the seventh child of his parents. Theirs was a leap-frog fashion of coming to the Great Salt Lake Valley from the eastern coast, ending up by settling in the young settlement of Franklin, Idaho.
“Though James had received little formal education, he learned, through necessity, to be a farmer, carpenter, musician, mechanic, painter, butcher, and shoe repairman. He could always find work of some kind, and both of his families were well provided for.” Lowe was a young husband with wife and several children when he was directed to take another wife in polygamy.
The first wife Eliza guided his choice of the second wife Elizabeth. The children of the two families grew up in neighboring houses as one big family in the area east of Franklin known as Cherryville. Only Maple Creek separated the homes. James was a violinist, and played with his fathers and others for Franklin’s early social activities and productions. He passed on his skills as a musician to his children.
The Lowe Family Orchestra, featured in a photo from the HomeTown Album portrays Scott as the violinist, Irel on the clarinet, Carlos playing trombone, and Nolan, youngest of the four, tapping a snare drum. The date of the picture would be approximately 1915-1917. Each one of these men registered for the draft of World War I in Franklin County, along with several of their brothers. My research felt the solemnity of this single act in their lives, so many brothers registering to be part of that horrible war. An article in the Citizen lists both Scott and Carlos as being “over there” in 1919.
They all survived that war and went on to raise families of their own when they returned to Idaho. Irel, the clarinet player, became a teacher and was teaching in Turner, ID, in Gem Valley. He was one of 6 who lost their lives in what is referred to as “the greatest tragedy that has ever taken place in Gem Valley.” It was an explosion at a church basketball game held in the Turner Ward, the Central men against the Turner men. It was in January of 1927. and bitter cold. Around three hundred people were spectators at the game. The explosion could be heard in Grace, a bit over four miles away. The room had filled with explosive gas during the game. Even horses outside of the building were killed when it exploded. An emergency hospital had to be set up across the street at the school. Two of those on the basketball teams were among the dead, one being the teacher, Irel Lowe.
Don Carlos Lowe also moved to Gem Valley. He was very active in the American Legion organization at Grace. He served as President of the Last Chance Canal Company for several years. Carlos farmed in Turner from 1928 until his retirement in 1967. He passed away in 1974.
Scott Doney Lowe stayed in France for a time after the war was over. He attended the University at Beaune in France. His education placed him as principal in schools in Banida and Central on his return.
Scott’s musical talent was exhibited the rest of his life both with his violin and vocal capacities. He used his talents to help pay for his education expenses playing for dances, singing at various gatherings. Scott even made violins, guitars and ukeleles. AS a natural musician he taught children music whenever the opportunity presented itself.
“He was Superintendent of Bannock County schools for 16 years from 1935 to 1951. During these years he consolidated many small schools in the county into eight and instituted the first hot lunch program. He also established the first Bannock County Health Unit. Following his term of office as Superintendent of Schools, he was a Pocatello Deputy Sheriff and Director of the City of Pocatello Auto License Bureau for six years until he retired. He often served as Bailiff at the Bannock County Courthouse.” He passed away in 1974.
Nolan Doney Lowe appears to have stayed in Franklin County, farming and loving the outdoor activities offered in this location. He purchased a thresher machine and did custom harvesting around the area. He passed away in 1956.