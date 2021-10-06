(Editorial Note: Part 241 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: The Trailblazer History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, published by Daughters of the Pioneers, 1930; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Franklin County Citizen, 1916.)
The sources used for this article are in mild forms of disagreement over several items, particularly as to the first year of publication for this newspaper of the area that would become the Franklin County Citizen in another 23 years. They do agree that the paper was called The Republican.
The Trailblazer claimed, “In 1890, Rees Davis of Malad called a meeting of the business men of Preston for the purpose of forming a company to establish a newspaper. Those present and others subscribed from $5 to $50 to be taken as stock in the publishing company. John C. Greaves was appointed to act as business manager with Nat Davis as editor. The name Republican was given the paper and the first issue was published in the fall of 1890. The publishing building was east on Oneida Street, near the present site of the Foss Brothers Furniture store” (of 1930).
The history of the Franklin County Citizen, written by editor Watkin Roe, in 1916, states that the Republican’s first issue was in 1892. Roe also is of the opinion that by hanging on, tooth and nail, over the years the Republican is an ancestor of the Preston Citizen of today. In 1890-92 the population in this area was small, but there were citizens that felt there was need for competition in the newspaper business, also that the Republican had a slanted political view.
In his historical discoveries Newell Hart found a paper titled the Oneida Herald, published in Preston by Spongberg & Barnes Printing. The date was Saturday, Nov 21, 1896. The printer/editor was W. H. Kenner. The Oneida Herald was a four page, six-column paper and the one discovered by Hart was Volume 1, No. 5, so it hadn’t been in business very long.
From Hart’s issue: “An inside directory gives the names of all local, county, and state officers (Oneida Stake included. All Home Missionary appointments were noted in a special box. A front page story, continued inside, gave laborious details of the “Deposing of Apostle Moses Thatcher,” quoting all three Salt Lake papers.”
William H. Kenner had been conducting a paper at Paris, in Bear Lake County, and was brought over by the publishers to present an opposing view to citizens in the Worm Creek area. Kenner’s printing plant was hauled over the mountains in a wagon, down Strawberry Canyon and through Mink Creek. Along with the press were about eight cases of type and tools to set up shop in Preston. Kenner’s printing abilities made him a part of several publications, one was entitled, “The Era.” After a short time and with many disappointments the Kenner family moved to Soda Springs and began printing the Soda Springs Chieftain, turning his plant over to Spongberg & Barnes.
These publishers changed the name of the paper to the Oneida Standard and Harry Halton, a newspaper man from Salt Lake City took over for a couple of years. There were others who put in some time, but didn’t stay long. Finally it was turned over to a company, three men: A. W. Hart, an attorney; L. A. Bunn, who had worked for the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, and Thomas G. Carter, a man with printer’s ink in his blood. They ran the paper for about a year. Hart withdrew after a while and it lasted for approximately another year. The Oneida Standard struggled for a few more years under a variety of publishers and editors, with some ups and downs in its acceptance in the community
During most of these years the Republican was still afloat. However the presence of two or more papers for a small population made it hard going for all concerned. The few businesses that existed to advertise were spread thin economically. News items to be covered were identical, though with a slightly different perspective. The classified ads might be covered in more than one paper, hoping to reach the eyes of possible buyers and that made it expensive to find a market. The Republican, ”under the guidance of Nat Davis succumbed to the corroding influence of time and politics and left the field.” However, the need for a worthwhile source of news was still very real.