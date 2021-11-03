(Editorial Note: Part 245 of a series of further development in days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1912-1942; Preston Citizen, 1943-2001)
In the earliest, struggling years of the now Preston Citizen newspaper, editors came and went, with no stability to anchor the infant news sheet in a town that was striving for growth and permanence. The first man to undertake the publishing of the local sheet was Nat Davis, 1892, naming it The Republican. Competing publishers came along in a few years and did little to help the cause of journalism as both newspapers were shaky in finances and gave no contentment to interested parties.
Records indicate that there were at least a dozen men who spent some of their time in Preston in the newspaper business of publishing and editing between that first year and 1907, when Watkin L. Roe, Sr. came on the scene. Some had been recruited by a city founder who was hopeful of helping Preston gain a place on the map. Often those they sought had been in ‘the business’ in the area around Salt Lake City. Fifteen years, divided by the efforts of a dozen or so individuals does not equal many years of work given by any one. There was no “staying power,” and they were quick to move on.
George Parkinson, civic leader, discovered Watkin L. Roe, who had been working for the Salt Lake Herald. Roe accepted the challenge and after a rather rocky start, left, returned and became the editor of the Preston News, which changed to the Preston Booster and then altered again in 1913 to be the Franklin County Citizen. He did his utmost to ‘boost’ the image of this area in his publications and was the editor until his death in 1922. His family was involved in the publishing of the paper during these growing up years, in fact were part of the official corporation that became Citizen Publishing Company.
It was a natural fit for two of the Roe sons, John Lewis Roe and Lonsdale B. Roe, to assume leadership in the company. Roe and Roe were the publishers and the editors. The paper flourished under their guidance and efforts. The Franklin County Citizen was Roe directed until the July edition of the 1942 paper carried a message of farewell from Lew and Dale Roe. “It is with regret that we leave this home newspaper field which has meant so much to us, and with regret we leave our best wishes for long life and good crops to all Franklin County citizens. And, in parting, we wish, too, good luck and success to Bill Mac Knight who is now Preston’s publisher. “
“William MacKnight camt to Preston in 1942 and “brought the weak and floundering newspapers into a forceful medium which is now considered one of the best.” Bit by bit he replaced worn, outmoded equipment with the best he could obtain during the war years. He built the subscription list to one of the highest in Idaho for weekly papers, and he increased the pages, influence and advertising effectiveness of The Citizen. “After four years he left the Preston area to take over the Jerome North Side News, which has been judged the outstanding weekly newspaper in Idaho.”
Don E. Smith and MacKnight evidently traded locations. Don became the Citizen editor in 1946. On his first visit to Preston he was told that he would find ”Preston filled with friendly people, that he would like it here.” He had only been in Idaho for eight months but felt the positive influence of the community. He was born in Kansas and received a degree in journalism. This career was interrupted by World War II. He had been a news publisher in Julesburg, CO and after 42 months in the army air corps he began looking for another weekly newspaper and accepted an opportunity to work in Jerome for his brother as the associate editor. When the opening for the job at the Citizen came up he was pleased to have a chance to get a paper of his own in a town that he liked. Editor Don Smith stayed at the helm of the Preston Citizen, raising his family in Franklin County until the early 1960’s.
The paper was then purchased by Wayne E. Bell and J. Walter Ross. Wayne took on the editorial side of the publication and Ross drummed up advertising revenue. Both eventually became mayors of Preston. Bell authored a column he by-lined under the name of Barney Rice. Eventually the pair purchased the weekly newspapers in Montpelier and Tremonton, as well. In 1974, Bell and Ross hired Gary Rawlings, a Fairview native to be the managing editor of the Citizen.
Rawlings graduated from Preston High School, got his degree at Utah State University and did journalistic jobs in Utah and Nevada, focusing on the sports side of reporting and editing with daily papers. The switch to a weekly paper and bringing his family ‘home’ to Franklin County to become reacquainted was good for everyone concerned. He was invested in the county and its people.
John Sant, of Clifton, became a lead reporter and worked with Rawlings from 1986. This was a return to his roots for John, as well, and he was very involved in the music and theatricals of the county, using both his musical talents and his reporting skills in tandem.
The fall of 1991, Paul Johnson became the new editor. His computer skills brought the Citizen into the 90’s with computer graphics along with a computer layout for the paper. He came from Idaho Falls, and was fresh out of college. He was an avid writer and claimed he got into journalism to support his writing habit.
Johnson’s time as Citizen editor was short. Necia Palmer, of Fruit Heights, UT, had graduated from college with Johnson, and worked in various forms of journalism, until she was invited to fill Johnson’s shoes at The Citizen, in 1993. Palmer loved art and used her camera freely as part of her editorial job. She grew to love the small town of Preston and its people and history.
In the fall of 1999, the Bell and Ross, both dedicated builders of the community, decided to retire, and the Citizen was purchased by Sun News. Palmer, who married Jan Seamons, of Preston, worked full time until their son, Sam was born in 2001. At that time she relinquished editing the paper, but continued to write articles off and on for the new editor, Rod Boam.
Boam declared himself “a newspaper man“ in his first few months on the job. He tackled several community and county issues in his opening months. He loved photography and was responsible for many of the photos published in the paper. He had photo-journalism at Ricks College/ BYU/Idaho. Although he didn’t live in Franklin County, for 15 years he spent many long hours writing about Franklin County doings. He moved onto the Cache Valley Daily.
In 2015, Necia was asked to return as the editor of the Preston Citizen. A few things had changed, the hardest being that a corporate owner had replaced the paper’s private owner. Building on the Citizen’s foray into digital media, Seamons helped quadruple the Citizen’s digital presence. Her camera was still her right hand in this business. The Citizen’s offices were also moved to a corner of the Bear River Publishing building at 1250 Industrial Park Road, Preston.
With the retirement of her husband comes her resignation as editor, but not as a writer. She too has been one of the editors with “staying power.”