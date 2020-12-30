(Editorial Note: Part 185 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster, issues 1912-1914.)
During what was considered the Christmas Season, from Christmas Eve until the end of January 1 in these early years of settlement, it was a time for a change of the usual routines. Chores still had to be done, animals cared for, meals prepared, but Christmas had come and that made a difference. A little more time was given to enjoyment and interacting with others.
During a cold, snowy season the frigid temperatures were endured to go sledding with runner sleds or toboggans. Ice skating, with or without skates, provided lots of laughs with the ups and downs, on the slippery ice. Those who were fortunate enough to own skates clamped the blades to their shoes, and hoped they didn’t loosen during a stride, letting the skater come crashing down, in embarrassment and pain. Slopes on mountains and hills drew many to skiing, with very basic equipment. There were no chair lifts. If sufficient slope was unavailable, cross-country skiing required a different skill. Snowshoeing was a part of the scene. Much of the equipment for any of these activities was homemade.
Home was often the place most popular for entertainment. Friends and family were invited for food and fun. They had parlor parties, hosted in that room reserved only for guests and special occasions. Many games required only paper and pencil, and a person with the courage to be ‘it’ in a guessing circle. A favorite game was “Hide the thimble,” and every home of that time had the needed prop of a sewing thimble. “It” left the room and other players chose a place in the room to put the thimble, in plain sight but camouflaged by its surroundings. ‘It’ returned to the room and began the search, being told ‘warm’ or ‘cold’ as they came within the area of the ‘hidden’ thimble. The thimble, being shiny metal, would have a tendency to catch the eye of the seeker. If the thimble was too easy to spot something more dull could be substituted. The reward was that the finder now hid the thimble for the next player.
The Preston Booster listed several games for group play.
“DEFINITIONS is an interesting game, suitable for young folks, and their elders need not disdain to join in. The leader gives to each a slip of paper, on which he or she writes the word given to define and then a definition of it, according to the idea of the writer.
“Each player in turn has the right to give a word that has some connection with the Yuletide festival, and all these words are written down before the definitions are written. The object is to allow each one liberty in defining a word to be epigrammatic, poetical, ideal or imaginative.
“In one game the word “wind” was defined as ‘rude boreas—blustering roarer,’ ‘the fan of nature,’ ‘a bellows that stirs up great fires,’ and ‘the sailor’s friend and enemy.’ A pen was defined as: ‘a loss to one goose, and no gain to another.’ ‘the servant of thought’ and ‘the cause of many a lawsuit.’
“There is no limit to the wise and witty and foolish things one may find in these definitions. When all are written and each slip signed they are folded and put in a vase and the best reader is chosen to read them. The best one entitles the writer to a prize. “
Charades were popular then as they are now. One with a slightly different slant was titled “Quaker Meeting,” because a rule of the game was that players had to remain silent with no comments or laughter. All were seated around the room, the leader whispered in each person’s ear to perform some action (all different, in pantomime) Each person took a turn performing, i.e. admire oneself in a mirror, play a drum, play a piano, sing an aria, get dressed. Another person’s contortions contribute to amusement, and the guessing might be far from the mark.
The game called ‘Telegram” only needed paper and pencil. Each person would write 13 letters, none of which could be repeated, in any order, on the paper. Papers were collected, redistributed, or drawn willy-nilly, from a pile. Then came the challenge to use those thirteen letters in the same order given to make a telegram message. Once accomplished, papers were recollected and the messages read aloud. This game could be challenging and take some imagination.
Similar to many memory games of today was one of gathering some small toys and arranging them on a flat surface. Toys were suggested, thinking in terms of Santa and his pack. If the home didn’t have small toys even bits of different colored cloth could be used. The player would study this layout, then leave the room and others would rearrange and remove one or two items. On his return he would need to recall what was missing. This game could be varied to make it more or less challenging depending on the age and ability of those playing.
These games were some that every family could enjoy, no matter how poor or how rich the home may have been, no matter what their social standing in the community. Even the size of the gathering did not limit the play, one and all could participate.