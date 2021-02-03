(Editorial Note: Part 190 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho; Preston Booster, 1912-13; Life Story of Georg H. Blood; Franklin County Citizen, 1915; The Oneida Stake.)
Preston was endeavoring to attract new businesses as they worked to be a bustling city. The residents of the area had only incorporated as a ‘city’ in 1900. There was a concentrated effort among the leading citizens to do what they could to boost the image and the possibilities of their community finding a place of importance on the map. They felt competition from similar townsites nearby. At this point there was no Franklin County, it was Oneida County. There was a movement being discussed about division, a changing of boundaries of Oneida and Bannock counties and forming another county. If that happened Preston was hoping to be declared the new county seat. Growth and improvement was an important part of the mindset.
The Preston Booster announced: “A broom factory is to be commenced in Preston immediately. A company of prominent Preston people have got together and worked and the proposition will be commenced immediately. It is claimed that brooms can be manufactured here cheaper than the imported ones.“ This was in the latter part of September of 1912, and in only three weeks it was proclaimed that the factory was in business.
The factory would occupy the Commercial Creamery building on South Main Street. The company making the brooms was “Star Brooms” and those in charge “unhesitatingly claim it is a better article than what can be bought at the stores for more money. Every family in Preston should ask for “Star Brooms” and take no other. “
Research revealed that Star Brooms are still being made, although not in Preston. The company began in 1908 when there was a burst of inventions throughout our nation and even a prediction of the possibility of organ transplants in the medical fields. Two young entrepreneurs, Emil Gradinger and R. W. Morris, of Pittsburgh, KS, began producing items to protect hard surfaces, such as polish for the Model T’s and household floors and furniture. Their customers were their #1 priority and they encouraged their dealers to have honesty and build strong, trusting relationships. These men believed Thomas Edison, master inventor of that day, when he stated, “Anything, everything, is possible.”
The Preston Broom Factory planned on going after a great deal of the intermountain trade. The brooms they produced were given praise from here to the markets of Salt Lake City.
The local company was formed by George Blood and Dr. G. C. Emery and other associates. George Blood and his family had moved to Preston in 1909. Blood had been the Treasurer of Davis County in Utah, living in Kaysville. President George C. Parkinson, president of the stake in Preston, who had spent his earlier years in Kaysville, contacted Blood, asking that he might come to Preston and manage the Bank of Preston, later known as the First National Bank.
The move was made and their family stayed in Idaho for nearly 20 years before moving back to Davis County.
Dr. Emery was a physician and surgeon with his offices above the Foss Drug in Preston. He specialized in fitting glasses. He invited ears, nose and throat specialists from Salt Lake City to affiliate with his practice. His years in this area were from 1908 to 1915. In 1911 he had been appointed Assistant Surgeon for the Oregon Short Line and as a result could travel on the trains whenever he needed. Emery often served as a supporter and judge for the debating competitions carried out at Oneida Stake Academy. In 1915 he moved his practice to Salt Lake City.
The broom factory did an excellent business for a time. “They manufacture six different kinds of brooms besides whisks and toys. Mr. A. Jenney is the expert maker and a visit to the works will prove the ability of the man. The factory is making brooms for many big firms in Salt Lake City and elsewhere.”
“While we are hollering our heads off about patronizing the home industry we want to commence practicing the cry at home.” Perhaps because of their success in the markets to the south, perhaps because the local population shopped elsewhere, perhaps because of the move of the founders of the business – whatever the reason, the presence of the Preston Broom Factory in the town only lasted a few years and then took its business elsewhere. It is a familiar risk with all forms of business.