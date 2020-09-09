(Editorial Note: Part 172 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: St Joseph-Cub River, 100 Years of History, compiled by Mapleton Centennial Committee; Mink Creek History, compiled by Viola Larsen; Wikipedia)
One crop that took priority on the minds of our early settlers was that of grain. It meant their very existence. Wheat was both feed and flour for their homes, barley and oats for both themselves and their animals. Early residents worked hard to get water to those fields, although some were dryland crops and totally dependent on water sent from above. As the hot days of summer turned the green fields to various shades of tan and amber, the hard working owners of their land got ready for threshing time.
This was no small task, and hadn’t been since history began. For local settlers from 1860 until the turn of the century the procedure of harvesting grain was accomplished with tools used long ago: the scythe and cradle, operated by hand. This device would throw the grain off in small piles. The farmers would gather the piles and make a larger bundle, “taking some long straws and twisting a knot on one end, put it around the bundle, twist them together and tuck it under; this would hold the grain together. Then they would haul the bundles of grain to the threshing floor. The ‘floor’ was a large open dirt area, cleared of objects and made smooth with clay mortar.
The grain would be thrashed with a flail, a beater. A roller might be used instead, with a team of horses hitched to a log that had been built into a framework and then rolled over the grain on the threshing floor. After the grain was beaten or rolled from the husks, it was thrown against the wind. This action allowed the light chaff to blow away from the heavier kernels of grain which fell and were swept up, put into bags and other available containers, ready for the next step: to be stored or transported to a mill.
If any of this rather primitive machinery needed repair it was done by the owner who might possibly call in a local blacksmith if the task was beyond their own ability. The wives of the farmers fed whoever was helping with the harvest. At each individual farm they prepared big, stick-to-your-ribs style meal, including desserts, two or three times a day, until their own fields were harvested. As the work moved to the next farm the wives moved with the job, helping each other with preparation and cleanup, until the fall harvest was complete.
A mechanical thresher had been invented as early as 1786, by Andrew Meikle, a Scottish mechanical engineer and millwright. Its purpose was to separate the stalks and the husks from the grain. In following years enterprising, inventive farmers made improvements to this basic machine, simplifying the process as it accomplished some of the harvest labor.
“When first erected, though the grain was equally well-separated from the straw, yet as the whole of the straw, chaff, and grain, was indiscriminately thrown into a confused heap, the work could only with propriety be considered as half executed. By the addition of rakes, or shakers, and two pairs of fanners, all driven by the same machinery, the different processes of thrashing, shaking, and winnowing are now all at once performed, and the grain immediately prepared for the public market.” In pioneer western America it was a long time before this thresher took the place of much human labor.
As a measure of prosperity came to the settlers several land owners might pool their resources to purchase a ‘thrasher.” This equipment did thrash the grain but officially the machine was a thresher, matching the threshing floor. In those earliest years, the mechanical thresher did not cut the crop. The grain still needed to be cut and bound, hauled in and stacked, waiting until the thresher and the crew of workers arrived at the individual farm. In the beginning even with the mechanized thresher the labor of many men and teams of mules or horses were required.
Imagine the excitement when a ‘modern’ thresher could be purchased and its use shared among the farmers of a locality. The first one to come to Mink Creek was in 1904. It took 12 horses to put it into operation, and the manpower to run the horses and make repairs as the harvest days rolled by. A photograph of a “thrashing crew” from the Cub River area shows at least 20 men on the crew. It was still hard work for man and beast. The health and importance of those teams of horses could not be overlooked as it contributed to the pioneer’s lives. “Survival depended on the horses’ output and the farmers knew it.” When the men took a break mid-day the horses welcomed the rest equally.
During these early years the closest flour mill was located in Franklin. After the threshing was done in the fall, farmers would rise with the sun, or before, take care of their chores and then take a load of grain by team and wagon to Franklin where the grain would be made into flour. According to settler Ezra Larsen of Mink Creek the trip usually took three or four days. Those daily farm chores were taken care of by the rest of the family in their absence.