(Editorial Note: Part 132 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County.S ources: Preston Standard newspaper, 1901-02; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Preston News, 1910.)
A forgotten business that was thriving in the early days of Franklin County and before, is that of millinery - “the trade of women's hats and related articles.” It was an indication of the progress of this corner of Idaho at that time. People started settling here as early as 1860, and the population grew steadily, homesteaders developing and proving up the spots they had chosen for rearing their families. It was a hard, demanding life, with few amenities.
The milliner is the person who creates or designs hats, and generally seems to be the owner of the establishment. With their needs of survival met, the ladies of this developing land yearned for some beauty in their lives away from the hard scrabble situations their move from eastern lands, or across the ocean, had placed upon them.
The earliest mention of the millinery business in this area was in 1901. From Sept of 1901, until March 1902, The Preston Standard featured twice a month, a small and concise, but consistent, ad. “Go to the Thomas Sisters for fine millinery,” then in the last ad, a bit more information was included: “See a new line of spring millinery and ladies furnishings at the Thomas Sisters Millinery.” 'Furnishings' is synonymous with accessories. A first name for these sisters never appears in print, though they surely had names.
On searching the US Census records of Preston/Worm Creek of that time there are two Thomas families, but neither have girls of an age that fit. The Hometown Album does show two young women who were elementary teachers around this time, surnames of Thomas, but the wrong employment and no indication that they were kin.
Another little quip in the Nov. 1901 edition of the Standard was this: “Attention Ladies, I am going out of business and all milllinery good will be sold ¼ off. Mrs. Emma Towns." However business must have picked up because in a March 1902 paper, it announced that Mrs. Towns had just received her spring millinery with elegant styles and lowest prices. That doesn't sound like liquidation.
In 1910, there were several more milliners designing and selling hats to the female population. The Elite Millinery never names a proprietoress, but was active in the competition for customers. Elite Millinery is featured in both the 1910 Preston News and the Hometown Album. It announced a “Grand Opening of fall millinery,” with added comments to lure women wishing for a fashionable hat. “Nothing appeals more to women than millinery. Her judgement of it is always final. She relishes newness, she recognizes the creative genious that make hats beautiful. We ask for her judgement now. (Picture a hat festooned with plumes and flowers.) We open the fall season with an excellent showing of ready-to-wear hats in the latest of eastern fashions. The excellence of our millinery is well known and while we show at all times the very latest styles we do not ask you to pay attitional prices for such exclusivness.”
Judging from milliners who purchased advertising in these early newspapers, Fall was a season when a woman's dreams turned to hats for the coming season of lower temperatures, but still indicated their desire for flare and beauty in their headpieces. Two women who owned and operated shops in the following years will be featured next week.