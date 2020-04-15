(Editorial Note: Part 151 of a series of on early developments that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Daughters in My Kingdom, The History and Work of Relief Society; National Women’s History Museum; Church History Library)
The decade of the 1870’s should stand out in the history of Women’s Suffrage, because finally some goals of the movement started to materialize. The struggle continued but some progress could be seen.
In 1870 the 15th Amendment gave blacks the right to vote, but not women. The women pushed for a 16th amendment giving universal suffrage and the fight went on. A Woman Suffrage Amendment was proposed in the U.S. Congress in 1878. When the 19th Amendment passed 41 years later in 1919, it was worded exactly the same as this 1878 Amendment.
Susan B. Anthony cast her ballot for Ulysses S. Grant in the 1872 election in New York. She was arrested for it. Fifteen other women followed her lead, and the ladies made the headlines in eastern newspapers.
The women of the Territory of Utah were pioneers in the Women’s Suffrage movement. It helped them become more active in their communities politically, economically and socially.
Not long before these women made the long journey from Illinois to the Salt Lake Valley they had been organized into the Relief Society in Nauvoo, IL, under the direction of their prophet, Joseph Smith. In that era it was a popular thing for women to form their own organizations, often with a constitution and by-laws. In that first meeting on March 17, 1842, there were 20 women present. With some discussion this group decided to call themselves the “Female Relief Society of Nauvoo.” The president of this new organization was Emma Smith, the prophet’s wife and she declared, “We are going to do something extraordinary.” The membership in the organization grew to more than 1,100 by August of that year.
Only five years later most of these women found themselves either in the Salt Lake Valley or somewhere along the trail in temporary situations, having been driven from their homes in Illinois. There was much travail before them as they because part of the state of Deseret and the communities like Franklin, Idaho, that branched out from that central spot. They considered themselves full citizens of the United States, with full rights of every individual in their pioneer settings.
Many of them wrote what they called “redress petitions’ to the United States “honorable government” in an effort to regain some of the losses that they endured when they were expelled from their homes. They were articulate, and viewed each other as people who could make a difference. They met together in what they called Indignation Meetings and shared their ideas and concerns.
In one of these mass meetings in the then Territory of Utah, on January 6, 1870, the women protested and sought to have the right to vote. Their local government granted that right. The first woman to vote cast her ballot on Feb. 14, 1870, was Sarah Young. “At that time, the territory of Wyoming was the only other place in the United States where women were given this right. Later the national government rescinded this privilege in 1887 as part of the punishment for Latter-day Saints living the law of plural marriage. But Latter-day Saint women remained vocal and articulate about their rights. Many sisters actively sought women’s suffrage, or the right to vote. Their increasing ability to speak articulately was a blessing when they needed to represent themselves as strong, dignified and ennobled women. Through their efforts, they regained the right to vote when Utah was granted statehood in the United States of America. They also gained the respect of other women’s movements in the United States and around the world.”
The pioneer families who homesteaded this southeastern corner of Idaho often had spent a few years in Utah before being part of this northward expansion, where they enjoyed the right to vote. Many of them had also made the trek from the eastern United States either as residents or immigrants on their way to Utah.
One of the mandates of the early Relief Society was to make the world a better place for women. Eliza R. Snow, second president of the Relief Society, was a small woman, but strong in word and deed. As early as 1873 Snow and church president, Brigham Young, saw the need for the women to be educated. To improve the conditions among the residents of Utah they sought volunteers to study nursing. Some women went back east to study and came back with degrees as doctors. They taught classes in midwifery and home nursing. By the year 1882 they had established the Deseret Hospital and had a trained staff.
With the guidance of Eliza R. Snow the Relief Society published a newspaper entitled Women’s Exponent in 1872. Its purpose was to help women learn about their work, their lives and their history. The newspaper was discontinued in 1914 when the organization began publishing the Relief Society Magazine.