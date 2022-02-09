(Editorial Note: Part 258 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin City Offices; Baltzar Petersen history collection; Life histories of James Herd and J.B. Scarborough; Illustrated History of the State of Idaho; Gentile Valley, The First 100 years, printed by Thatcher Ward)
Judging from newspapers published in this part of the nation during the late 1800’s the man who was considered the central leader of a community was entitled the Chairman of the Village Board, and only occasionally referred to as “Mayor.” Perhaps this had to do with the size of the population, with a village he was the Chairman and when the same area was incorporated as a city, the same job took on the title of Mayor. It seems to have been an elected office. Each village had a council made up of several gentlemen who assisted the Chairman and met together for the major decisions made that would affect the lives of those living in their respective villages.
Franklin City reported that two of their early mayors were James Herd, holding the office from 1897-1899, and Joseph Scarborough, from 1899-1901.
James Herd was born in England in 1849, a child of a very religious family and staunch member of the United Methodist Church. When he was only 12 his parents both passed away and as the oldest child he became the sole support for his siblings and their grandmother who cared for them. This kept them from becoming orphans and being destined to live in the poorhouse.
Herd married at age 21 but his first wife passed away giving birth to their first child. Not long after his second marriage, to Grace Knowles, they came in contact with the missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his past religious background guided them in making the decision to join this group in 1873. At the time many of the members were immigrating to the United States to be closer to the central location of that church and the Herd family put forth every effort to be a part of this move. By 1875 James made the trip from Liverpool, England to the Salt Lake Valley and a year later the rest of the Herd family reunited with him, living in the Sugar House area of the City. The first year in Utah Herd worked for Brigham Young and the next five years for Robert T. Barton and sons at their woolen mills as a finisher of woolen goods.
In 1881, the family moved to Franklin, Idaho and “James labored in the woolen mills and stores there for twenty years. At first he worked as a finisher and dyer for the Franklin Cooperative, afterwards going in the corporation and Oneida Mercantile Union for about eighteen years.” He was very active in church activities of the Franklin area and a major figure in civic activities. He served as the mayor of the community from 1897-1899.
During this same year 1897, James had investigated the possibility of building a mercantile business in Gentile Valley with his son-in-law William H. Mendenhall. Moving there was a difficult thing with no wagon, no horses, no harness and no help. They borrowed these things, loaded up and made the move. The store was known as the Herd and Mendenhall Mercantile Co. and enjoyed a very good business. When James finished his term as the mayor for Franklin he joined the family in Gentile Valley.
The next man to hold the office of mayor for Franklin was J. B. Scarborough, for a term of two years, bringing the city into the 20th Century. Joseph Brook Scarborough was also born in England, in 1851. He crossed the Atlantic Ocean with his mother at age 10 and came to Lehi, Utah.
The family relocated to Franklin, Idaho in 1863 and found it to be a village of cabins formed into a hollow square as a fort to give protection and security. He stayed with his family until age 19 when he claimed some land for himself, built a house and began his domestic life in Franklin, marrying Mary A. Foster.
“Later he became the owner of one hundred and twenty-five acres of land a half-mile north of the town, and also had fifteen acres adjoining the corporation limits, while in the town of Franklin, on the principal street, he had two corner lots, on which he built a very nice brick cottage.”
Scarborough served a mission to the midwest part of the nation and had a life of activity in both his church and community. He was a life-long Democrat. He was the postmaster of Franklin for four years. He served as a school trustee and always had an interest in educational matters. He was “largely instrumental in securing the fine new brick schoolhouse and is a credit to the enterprise of its citizens. In 1896 his fellow townsmen, recognizing his worth and ability, elected him to the important position of county commissioner, and so well did he discharge his duties that he was reelected in 1898.” He was also chairman of the village board of trustees from 1899-1901. Joseph B. Scarborough was known throughout the county for his integrity.