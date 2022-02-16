(Editorial Note: Part 259 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, published by Daughters of the Pioneers; Life History of Lorenzo H. Hatch; Biography of L. H. Hatch)
When the first wagon loads of pioneers from Utah of 1860 decided to stay and set up plans and efforts to build a fort for protection, they did it thinking that they were still a part of the state of Utah. It took a few years and a survey before it was discovered that they were actually in the furthermost southeast corner of Idaho.
“Under the Territorial Act of Utah in 1869, Franklin became an incorporated city in Cache Valley, and the city boundaries were determined. Until 1872, the Bishop acted in the role of political leader as well as religious and economic leader.” During these years the Bishop of Franklin was Lorenzo Hill Hatch, called to preside there by the Church leaders in 1863.
Hatch was 37 years old in 1863, married with three wives, and had eleven children when he was called by the Church authorities to move from his farm near Lehi, Utah, to the small infant community of Franklin. He was to become the Bishop for the church members living there, and as such would have the role of political leader as well.
Lorenzo Hill Hatch had been born in Vermont in 1826 and grew up on his parents' farm. When he was fourteen he was baptized with his mother as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His mother passed away two years later and one year later Lorenzo moved with his father to Nauvoo, Illinois, and in 1844 went on a mission back to Vermont. When he heard of the assassination of the Prophet Joseph Smith, he returned to Nauvoo. At this point he made plans to make the trek to the Salt Lake Valley. He married and began the journey. Lorenzo was very ill himself when his young wife Hannah died at Summer Quarters in Nebraska Territory.
In the spring of 1850 Lorenzo and his brother Abram set out from Nebraska for the Rocky Mountains, part of a company of 50 wagons. Along the way he experienced many types of work that would serve him well for the rest of his life: building bridges, making roads, and other pioneer tasks of forging forward through unknown country. They arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley in the fall of that year. That winter, as a widower, Hatch met and married Sylvia Eastman and they became some of the first settlers of Lehi, Utah, and the area near American Fork Canyon. In the following years, as a devout church member he married two more wives, Catharine Karren and Alice Hanson.
Up to this time his three wives had lived in one home in harmony, but with the calling in 1863 they were forced to separate. "Alice with two small children accompanied him to Franklin. He later moved Catherine there and still later Sylvia went."
The Hatch family of Franklin had frequent contacts with Indians. These were generally peaceful, but on one occasion there was a serious crisis. “A drunken Indian accosted a young lady on the street of Franklin, and a man killed the Indian. The threat of an Indian uprising resulted. Lorenzo, who was serving as Bishop/mayor, was able to negotiate a peaceful settlement.”
He served in the capacity of Bishop for 13 years. In 1972, a governmental survey placed Franklin in the territorial boundaries of Oneida County, Idaho, instead of Cache County, Utah. L. H. Hatch became the first mayor of the new Idaho city, and would be followed by Joshua Hawkes in 1876.
A huge problem of the budding town was how to secure legal title to the land in the townsite. The town had been settled before surveying was done and before there were land offices open. This made the home builders “squatters” on public lands. “In 1867, the federal government passed ‘An Act for the Relief of the Inhabitants of Cities and Towns upon the Public Lands.’ The maximum amount of land that could be secured for each town was decided by the number of people in that town.
“In 1869, the legislature passed an act for the necessary conditions to acquire land. The act gave the probate judge or mayor the right to secure the townsite and ‘convey the title of the land to the persons entitled thereto.’ Six months were allowed to file statements of ownership. At the end of this time unclaimed lands could be surveyed and reserved for public buildings, hospitals, or streets. All that was not reserved for these purposes could be sold to anyone wanting more land for $5 per acre."
Mayor Hatch undertook the task of surveying and filing on the townsite and it was a major responsibility, a daunting task. With the help of neighbors, he located needed information and dates and filed on 640 acres as the official townsite of Franklin, Idaho.
Hatch was called to serve as a missionary for the Church in 1875 and he went about helping the community find others to fill his shoes in leading the town. About 1877 he moved his family to the area around Woodruff, Arizona. With his past experience at Franklin he helped to found and organize settlements on both sides of the Mogollon Mountains. When he was released from his office as a Stake Patriarch and 1st counselor in the Stake Presidency in Arizona, the Hatch family returned to Logan in Cache Valley in 1901.