(Editorial Note: Part 181 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Images of America — Preston, by Necia P. Seamons; Franklin County Citizen, issues 1930-1940; Cache Valley Newsletter compiled by Newell Hart.)
Residents of Preston were putting miniature golf into their social lives in 1930. The Franklin County Citizen proclaimed the arrival in this brief article. “A new 18-hole miniature golf course is being installed in the McQueen building on north State Street. The golf course will embody all of the downstairs of the building, formerly coupled by the McQueen variety store and the Larsen Harness shop. The advent of miniature golf in Preston, no doubt, will be thoroughly enjoyed by men and women who enjoy this sort of pastime.”
Within two months there was mention of the Black Cat Golf Course and the Lovebirds Golf Course in the society sections of the news. Ladies clubs would meet for an afternoon of miniature golf, then enjoy a “dainty luncheon” and reconvene at the home of the hostess for more socializing. It was the “in thing” to be doing. “No young modern is going to let this winter drag, when our INDOOR 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE is such a jolly, sporty means to a good time. Everything that an outdoor course has – plus!”
By July of 1931 plans were being explored for a “real” golf course. The committee behind these plans had found several sites that they felt would be successful and close to the city of Preston. They had investigated sufficiently to announce that for $5,000 a nine-hole course, suitable for play could be had. With this goal in mind a club was organized with officers, directors and the committee began recruiting members. This was their goal: “as soon as 50 one hundred dollar memberships have been pledged, twenty-six of which attended the meeting, a site will be purchased and construction of the greens and fairways will be started.”
The spot that had been chosen was the city’s amusement park, down on the southern end of the riverbottoms, west on Oneida Street, down the bluffs to the banks of the Bear River. The group had obtained the cooperation of the city council to move forward.
At a Chamber of Commerce meeting in May, 1932, Wallace Bailey was appointed as Chairman of a committee to install a golf course in the city amusement park. T. R. Bowden and R. K. Williams were appointed as committee members. There was excitement in the air, much anticipation. Items to be considered were the weekly cutting of the grass and getting the greens and tees to be installed ready for use by Sunday, May 22.
“Sand was packed to create the “greens” that followed the west bank of the river from the gates south until the waterway bends back west again. At that point, golfers would take a swinging bridge to the east bank of the river for additional holes.”
Some golfers simply could not wait and even though the new course was not complete by any stretch of the imagination by mid-June some men had been seen “knocking the little white pellets around the few holes which are now ready.”
The finished course included a clubhouse and Pioneer Park, a place for the children to play and be occupied while their parents were golfing. The entrance to the golf course was enhanced by rock pillars on either side of the driveway.” The old golf course entry was on the east side of the river ... the rock gateway posts could still be seen in 2010.” The new city park for the kids was just south of the bridge on Bear River. The Franklin County Citizen reported: “The park is built on land formerly belonging to the golf club but now deeded to the city for a beach and wading pond for children. A wonderful job has been done in rock work in the pillars at the entrance and the walls comprising the wading pool. When the little work is done necessary for the completion of this spot, it should be very popular with the children of Preston and the surrounding town in the summer.”