(Editorial Note: Part 149 of a series of on early developments that impacted Franklin County. Sources: National Women’s History Museum; The American Pageant by Thomas A. Bailey)
Suffrage is defined simply as ‘the right to vote’ in the dictionaries of today. This year, 2020, is the 100th anniversary of the ratifying of the 19th Amendment, on August 26, 1920, that gave women of the entire United States the right to cast their ballots in an election. This was not easily achieved.
Years of endeavor preceded the amendment becoming law. It started in 1840 when Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott were barred from attending the World’s Anti-slavery Convention in London. They reacted by holding a Women’s Convention in the United States.
Elizabeth Stanton continued to be a leader in the movement against slavery and seeking equal rights for women until her death in 1902, when she was well into her 80’s. She was from upstate New York. During this time that area of the nation was one where there were frequent meetings in support of various causes where people felt free to voice their opinions. There were religious revivals, utopian crusades and reform movements on a regular basis. Stanton had full support of her husband who was an avid abolitionist. Town meetings were a common thing among the populace.
“In the summer of 1848, she — along with the abolitionist and temperance activist Lucretia Mott, and a handful of other reformers — organized the first women’s-rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York. Some 240 men and women gathered to discuss what Stanton and Mott called “the social, civil, and religious condition and rights of women.”
At this gathering, the Women’s Rights Convention, Stanton wrote “The Declaration of Sentiments” creating the agenda of women’s activism for decades to come. Just a year later, in 1849, the new California constitution extended property rights to women.
During the decade of the 1850’s, well known black leaders, Frederick Douglass and Soujourner Truth joined the movement. During these years Harriet Beecher Stowe wrote and published “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” A strong alliance was formed with the Abolitionist Movement. It was during these years in 1853, when the famous Susan B. Anthony became an enthusiastic leader. Women activists made speeches, signed petitions, march in parades holding signs that expressed their cause. They argued that women, like men, deserved the rights of citizenship in the United States.
Anthony was five years younger than Stanton. She had been born in Massachusetts, the daughter of a Quaker family. She had been raised to be able to voice her own opinion freely. She was independent and outspoken. Her parents believed that men and women should study, live and work as equals and should commit themselves equally to the eradication of cruelty and injustice in the world. Before she joined the campaign for woman suffrage, Anthony was a temperance activist in Rochester, New York. She was employed as a teacher at a girls’ school.
“As a Quaker, she believed that drinking alcohol was a sin; moreover, she believed that (male) drunkenness was particularly hurtful to the innocent women and children who suffered from the poverty and violence it caused. However, Anthony found that few politicians took her anti-liquor crusade seriously, both because she was a woman and because she was advocating on behalf of a ‘women’s issue.’ Women needed the vote, she concluded, so that they could make certain that the government kept women’s interests in mind.”
As a delegate sent to the World’s Temperance Convention in New York City, she was not allowed to speak.
This only fueled her efforts more strongly. And then came the Civil War. In coming columns, we’ll discover how local women promoted women’s rights.