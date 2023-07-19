Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 332 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1912-1913; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-191, Life History of Hyrum Nielson; Images of America, Preston, Idaho, by Necia Seamons)

In the spring of 1913, the Academy administration had expressed a need for a gymnasium to fill the needs of their students. By January of 1914 a committee of citizens had been appointed to consider various aspects of the project of building a gymnasium for Oneida Stake Academy that could be used by the public as well.


