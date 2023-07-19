Editorial Note: Part 332 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1912-1913; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-191, Life History of Hyrum Nielson; Images of America, Preston, Idaho, by Necia Seamons)
In the spring of 1913, the Academy administration had expressed a need for a gymnasium to fill the needs of their students. By January of 1914 a committee of citizens had been appointed to consider various aspects of the project of building a gymnasium for Oneida Stake Academy that could be used by the public as well.
The architect chosen for the building was Carl C. Schaub of Logan. They hoped to have a structure that would seat at least 500 people. There were many dreams and expectations to be covered: a swimming pool, dressing rooms, a track, etc. The estimated cost at that time was $30,000. Once the architectural plans were approved the work was begun in April 1914. Moser and Son of Logan were the contractors.
At the time there were no other community building projects under way and it was hopeful that much of the funds would come from those residents who were anticipating their use of the completed building. The gymnasium committee organized groups to canvas the area to solicit donations from the entire community. It would be a personal investment of either cash or a note designating the amount they were willing to contribute. These committee members made personal visits to each home.
About six months later The Citizen reported in November that the new gymnasium was rapidly nearing completion, and that it would likely be ready for use in January. Everyone was proud of this edifice that would grace their educational campus. But there was the matter of paying the bills to the subcontractors and the work was slowing down. The brick work was nearly done, the concrete floor was laid, leaving only the roof and the finishing to be completed. All of it would take time, and basketball season was underway, competing with other schools. There was a feeling of crisis about their former plans not coming to fruition. The basketball season wrapped up in its old location.
Before the end of 1914 the First National Bank of Preston agreed to a loan to the building committee, though not as large an amount as they had hoped. Some of the public-spirited men of the community allowed their names to be given as security for the loan. The work on the gymnasium could continue, but the opening date would be postponed.
“During the last week over fifteen hundred dollars was collected by the gymnasium committee from the people of the stake. A number of men who had not been approached before ‘came through’ handsomely, while many who had given their notes, paid up. This money together with that received from the church last week will assist materially just now. The Church, acting on the agreement that was made, donated two thousand dollars towards the completion of the gymnasium. All should feel an interest in getting the money in, and should assist the committee in every way possible. These men have devoted a great deal of time as well as some money to this work, for they realize that they are doing a labor that will stand the young and old of this area for years to come.
“The splendid gift made by Mr. Hyrum Nielson, coupled with the donations made by other citizens of our stake and the amount furnished by the church will no doubt make it possible for the committee to keep the workmen going. Everyone should come to the support of the committee and make them feel that the completion of the building is of paramount importance.”
Hyrum Nielson had given a gift of a dry farm, estimating its value at what it would be sold for, as his contribution. Hyrum had arrived in the area in 1879 when he was 18, coming from Morgan County, Utah, where he had been born. He homesteaded on Worm Creek, two miles east of Preston with his wife Christine. Even though they were young the couple invested in other acreage around the area, 40 acres here, a few more in a different location. They would buy when the price was low and Hyrum would cultivate these spots for a few years and then sell it for a profit. It was a dry farm that he donated to the fund-raising committee for the new gymnasium.
Some of the other donors complained that Nielson had set its value too high, but this proved not to be the case when it was sold for over the amount he had claimed as its worth. Nielson was always interested in education and loved music and sought to further these things in the lives of his children.
As life goes, the opening month was not January, but April. There were a few more things to be done before the opening day of the new gymnasium. A new boiler room had to be completed. Rules for the use of the premises had to be considered, it was to be used by more than the school, and the public would need to be aware of their need of maintenance. A director was chosen, George Nelson, famous local wrestler and in this position training was needed as well.
April 1915, came and the building was welcomed officially. The Academy Band led one thousand school children from the area as they marched down Main Street, future students of the Academy. The Academy choir offered selections. Coaches spoke of their expectations with the new building. Church officials spoke, Preston’s Mayor J.N. Larson and other city officials spoke. The school officials welcomed the community and gave praise to those who had made it possible. It was a grand affair.
“An interesting ceremony took place on the steps of the building after the meeting adjourned. This consisted of raising a beautiful flag presented by the Freshman class. After this a funeral oration was given over the body of ‘The Old Gym,’ which was humorous. The singing of the boys and the ‘manufactured’ tears for the old body that was to be laid away, caused much laughter.”
The much awaited doors for the physical culture of the county had opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.