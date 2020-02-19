(Editorial Note: Part 143 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Mink Creek History, compiled by Viola Barlow Larsen; Cache Valley Clarion, 1940, 41; Franklin County Citizen, 1940-1942; Preston Citizen, 1943-1952)
Elias Knudsen Hansen, better known as “ Lee” was the sheriff of Franklin County for six terms of office, from 1940 until his name was no longer on the ballot in 1952. Nearly half of this time was during the years of World War II and many of his duties were influenced by this historic event. Prohibition had been officially repealed by the passage of the 21st Amendment late in 1933.
Rumblings of war heard by county leaders alerted the Civil Defense Council. “Franklin county may never have a blackout, but believing that preparedness is vital in WWII since it is a lightning and unpredictable war, your officers are preparing air raid plans.” A later news article informs the public that Sheriff Hansen would be in charge of seeing that these plans were enforced. The Council also encouraged tolerance for the Japanese living in the area: they “are citizens just as much as other persons born in America and local Japanese pledged their cooperation to Sheriff Lee Hansen.”
The county faced fuel shortages during these years. During the winter, coal was scarce because it was needed in the war effort. A ration committee was set up to conserve every possible ounce of coal and Lee was assigned the job of directing the distribution of remaining coal supplies to families in greatest need. It was found that only 140 tons of coal were available in the county stock piles at the time. There was also a strike by coal miners across the nation.
Guns were a part of every household in those days. Hansen issued a warning against promiscuous firing of guns around town. Some slugs had landed in the city that had been fired from small rifles beyond the city limits. One slug ricocheted from the main street pavement right into the door of a business firm. Luckily, no one was hit.
After receiving evidence that school boys in Preston had devised a weapon which could be lethal and dangerous, Hansen’s staff conducted a “raid” at Jefferson School, confiscating several of these weapons. It was a miniature version of today’s Molotov cocktail, made from bicycle spokes and was very dangerous. Hansen said the weapon was ingenious, but illegal, and gave a warning to the boys about any further use or having one in their possession.
Car burglary and theft happened frequently. Franklin County automobiles would be located in Salt Lake City, parked on a street, or being sold elsewhere. It was obvious that thieves were often local.
Cars were being ransacked even after owners had placed them in their garages for the night. Hansen suggested that owners not only lock garage doors but also the doors of the cars, before leaving them for the night. Ten cases had been reported during one week; it was a wave of pilfering. “Anything of value seems to be the object and officers suggest that even such things as flashlights, blankets, camera, etc., be removed from the car unless the vehicles can be securely locked. In some of the reported instances, persons have managed to enter private garages even after they have been locked for the night.”
Livestock was also a target. ”Cattle rustling did not pay in the old days of the west and bears about the same degree of importance as a law violation, sans the hanging at the pine tree. Two rustlers have been caught and will stand trial on charges now preferred by both the state of Idaho and the federal government.” In this case there were two men, one from Bear Lake County and another from Ogden. Sheriff Hansen had worked with Sheriff Bunderson of Bear Lake and FBI officers of Ogden and Pocatello to catch the culprits with the goods. “The sleuthing involved some time and necessitated taking plaster of paris casts of truck tire treads which established guilt of the offenders to sufficient degree as to permit filing of charges. . . In the case at hand, only one steer was killed by the defendants but could have involved others.”
No longer a hanging situation, the penalty for cattle rustling on the federal charge of transporting stolen meat would involve a prison term of between one to 15 years if the defendants were found guilty
Cattle were not the only livestock in demand. “A.E. Goodsell of Weston had six Suffolk yearling buck sheep stolen one night. The sheep were returned, through efforts of Franklin County Sheriff Lee Hansen and officers of Box Elder and Cache counties. Billy J. Wilkenson of Cache Junction was arrested on grand larceny charge, found guilty and remanded to court under $1,000 bond.” A warrant was also issued for an accomplice, who was already in jail. When these men discovered that the sheep were registered stock they took them to the Fielding divide and dumped them out. A land owner in the area discovered the sheep and locked them up to await the arrival of the law.
Numerous businesses in the county were burglarized. The theaters seemed to attract those who would empty the till and steal several boxes of candy bars. One pair entered the building by crawling in and out through the coal chute. In several cases the love of the candy led to their being identified. The Utah Poultry Association yielded a cash box of $147. Farmers lost harness, tools, bushels of grain, often with their items showing up in Salt Lake City on the “black market.”
Smaller parts of the sheriff’s job was dealing with an epidemic of bad checks, with people complaining about trash strewn over the county instead of in dumpsters,and of vandalism in the county cemeteries.
Sheriff Lee Hansen was also civically minded. He sponsored a softball team in the Franklin County League of that day. He was the President of the Boots and Saddle Club, which served as a sheriff’s auxiliary. In the summer of 1946 Lee helped organize an unusual posse. “Twenty-eight ladies of Franklin County will comprise the ladies’ posse which will appear in the parade and rodeo program. Directed by Sheriff Lee Hansen and assisted by Dan Swainston, this posse is believed to be the first and only one comprised of ladies in the intermountain states.” His love of horses was always intact.
At the end of these years Lee moved on. He and Clara moved to Nyssa, Oregon, where he was Chief of Police for about eight years. Clara became ill and died there the summer of 1960. Lee married Ivy Smith and moved to Idaho Falls. Back in Idaho, he worked for the Burns Detective Agency, and then as a deputy sheriff. After retirement the Hansens moved to Malad in 1965, where they lived until Ivy retired as the Oneida Extension Home Economist. In the fall of 1969, they moved to Lee’s farm in Mink Creek, farming until his death in 1982. He is buried in the Mink Creek Cemetery.