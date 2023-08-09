Editorial Note: Part 335 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Preston Standard, 1901- 05 ; Cache Valley News, 1906-07; Preston News, 1908-1910; The History of a Valley, editor Joel Ricks; US Census of 1900)
The men who were in the business of making harnesses and repairing them were in great demand as this area was attracting more and more settlers.
The central communities at this time were Dayton, Franklin and Preston, with smaller villages scattered over the miles nearby. A mass meeting held in Preston in 1900 recorded an attendance of about fifteen hundred people. The main source of income for most of the population was agriculture. Another was freighting supplies from the expanding railroads to other areas of growth, some of mining industries to the north of this area. The main source of power to operate these industries was horsepower, provided by those animals, and they needed care and specialized equipment to function at their best ability. The most frequent source of transportation also required horses with buggies and wagons. Their gear was of importance to the owners.
Most of the families settling in this area had come from the British Isles, the Scandinavian countries, or Germany. The heads of the families had learned their trades in “the old country” and contributed greatly to the development of their new homeland.
According to the Hometown Album some of the harness makers in the 1896-1906 era were: Larson & Lundstrom, Fister & Nielson, Tom Viney, and Fellows Bros. Current newspapers of that time revealed others. Having only the last names of individuals makes historical research difficult.
The earliest harness maker to place an ad in the Preston Standard of 1901 was N. A. Hanson. He was prepared to repair buggies and harnesses. Also to do all kinds of Upholstery work at his house, one block east of Main street, Preston, the first house south of the railroad. He invited potential customers to his place of business and to have their work done “Right and Cheap.” In later ads he described more of his offerings: whips, gloves, repairing as a specialty for damaged equipment. All work was guaranteed.
Nels August Hanson was born on July 18, 1854, in Skurup, Skåne, Sweden and was nearly the youngest in a family of fourteen children. According to the US 1900 census he had immigrated to America in 1879. He married and lived in Ogden and Brigham City before coming to Preston around 1895. Hanson later moved to Lava Hot Springs and worked there as a harness maker until his death in 1920.
A competitor of Hanson by 1902 was the firm of Fister & Neilson. They were prepared to offer hand-made harnesses from the “best oak-tanned leather of California, which took the prize at the World’s Fair at Chicago for being the best leather in the world.” The Fister and Neilson shop identified their hand work with a stamp of “Fister & Neilson on the bob loop of the hame tug.” Besides their one line of stock saddles they carried the genuine Bucky harness oil that was ready for use immediately.
By the end of 1907 Fister and Neilson announced that they were removing their Preston business and concentrating on the volume of business that they had in Logan where their main store was located. They had been a part of the Preston business scene for nine years. The city council of Preston expressed their gratitude to the company for what they considered the advancement of this part of Idaho.
Thomas Viney called himself The Pioneer Harness Maker. He had been born in 1857, in Wiltshire, England, and immigrated to the United States during the 1880’s. He married Amelia Aldridge in Logan in 1891. He claimed to make the best and strongest set of harnesses that could be had in the Cache Valley. One of his mottos was to repair the harness neatly and promptly for his patrons. He served a mission to England in 1909 and put his shop up for sale just prior to his leaving. Viney returned and spent the rest of his years in the county, passing away at age 74.
The Preston News carried the news of the sale of Viney’s company, now called the Preston Harness Company. It would carry a complete line of harness and saddlery. The buyers were agents for the J. G. Read & Bros. Co. Harness. Their sets had been on the market for 25 years and they claimed that some of their first sets were still in actual service. They would also do “make-to-order any style or design of team or buggy harness that a customer might have in mind. Their harnesses were guaranteed not to hurt a horse’s neck. They sold waterproof and weatherproof horse blankets and a specialty item was their sheepmen’s outdoor blankets. Perhaps this was an expansion of services offered compared to the past.
The manager of the Preston outlet was William. G. Taylor. He was from Ogden, born in 1873. His family moved to Preston and contributed to the health of the equine population with a complete line of harness and saddlery. He continued to offer hand-made harnesses for the individual animal. Taylor passed away in 1916.
