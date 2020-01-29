(Editorial Note: Part 140 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Hometown Album, edited by Newell Hart; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1922.)
Dave Davis was the Chief of Police for the City of Preston in 1918-19 and he worked closely with the county sheriff, whoever it might be. At that time, Davis approached Bill Head, inquiring about the possibility of Head working on the police force. George Nelson, the wrestler, was on the night beat for the city, but he was going to leave and start coaching in Logan, so Davis was in need of a replacement.
At the time, Head was working for the Utah Implement Company, selling drills, two-way plows, beet cultivators, and mowing machines. He also worked as a driver in the freighting business, hauling supplies up to a power line the Idaho-Utah Electric Co. was putting up from Grace to Pioneer Station in Ogden, called the Telluride line.
Bill asked Chief Davis how much money the police job paid. It happened to be $125 a month and Head was only getting $75 a month at the implement dealership. Head finished his shift at work, went home, bathed, changed clothes and by 7 p.m. he was out on his first duty as a night policeman. There were no uniforms to identify them in those years. Who would have guessed Head would be the next sheriff of Franklin County.
Judging from the records of Oneida County, and then of the new Franklin County formed in 1913, local men wearing the badge of sheriff did so for two terms, four years, and then moved on. Quite often the candidates for the office of sheriff were men who had put in a few years working as policemen for the city of Preston, like Head was doing, before being elected. This gave them a base of past experiences, connections with others in law enforcement and some exposure to public scrutiny as to their abilities in a similar position.
Frank T. Merrill, the new county's first sheriff began with a police beat, then sheriff and went from the law, to the job of county assessor. Sheriff A. O. Beckstead had been a constable for a number of years prior to his election in 1918. Beckstead served as sheriff four years as a Republican party member. As those two terms finished up, the next Republican candidate in 1922 was Earl McClurg.
At that time there was considerable unrest in the politics of Franklin County. Four political parties participated in the elections since the county began: the Republicans, Democrats, Progressives and the Socialists. (Within a few political years the Socialist party disappeared from the county records.)
In 1922, Abe Whitehead was a leader of a group “having a beef with the Republican party” and they were forming an Independent Party. Whitehead approached Bill Head as a possible candidate for that party, being on the ballot for the county sheriff. With a rather negative attitude about it, William D. Head was fairly surprised when he won the 1922 election.
In his memoirs Head said, ”there was a big political hassle and that was the end of me running on that ticket. Then they came and got me to run on the Democratic ticket.” County records show that Head lost only one election in 20 years – his last one - in 1940.
William D. Head was born in 1885, in Whitney, to James Anthony Head and Hannah Maria Purnell, one of 11 children. The family moved to Preston early in Bill's life and he grew up in a neighborhood of homes of Preston's merchants. Several hotels were close by. Bill's father had a furniture store. The Head family had two farms, the ancestral home in Glendale and another down around Battle Creek. There were plenty of chores to be done for the Head family. Bill learned to drive a team of horses at a young age and it served him well as he grew up.
There were several saloons along the street and several cafes. Head and his friends were too young to go into the saloons but not too young to peek in. He mentioned some bad fights where he had been a witness during his growing up years. When that sort of action was taking place no one thought about the gang of boys watching through a doorway or window.
As with many of the young men of that period he roamed far with jobs in his late teens and early twenties. He worked in Montana on a railroad, then went with a friend over to Lewiston, ID, for a job putting up hay. That hitch turned out to provide ranch work for several months, rounding up cattle, trailing herds for long distances. Planning to stay longer, Head got a letter from his bishop in Preston, ”inviting him to come home and take a missionary course at the Academy.” The ranch boss encouraged Head to do that. Bill Head left for a mission to the British Isles in April of 1908.
Watch next week's column for some of Sheriff Head's experiences.