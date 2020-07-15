(Editorial Note: Part 164 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1916)
The wares of the pioneer drugstores were often tailored to the interests and needs of women. Much of the early advertising appealed to their roles as mothers, managers of the house and family health, their desire to be beautiful, and the wish for someone to listen to them. It was a time when women were known as the wife of so and so, rather than by their given names.
In these recent days of online schoolwork would a mother consider the following ad from 1913? ”Body Brace for School Children — It is the most natural thing in the world for a child in school to assume a crouching or stooping position at his desk. The elimination of such a fault is easiest accomplished in a growing child by means of the Rexall Shoulder Brace. Bring your child in to us and let us provide the proper fit. Price $1.”
Another item on the drugstore shelves was Cuticura Soap and Cuticura Ointment. Testimonials in the paper claimed these never failed to cure the pain from cuts and sores, even offering a sample mailed free, along with a 32-page booklet if one would apply to the company in Boston.
Newspapers covered some possible addictive issues. In the Booster of 1912 was: “The Keeley Cure — A positive and permanent cure for Drunkenness and Opium Diseases. There is no publicity, no sickness. Ladies treated as privately as in their own home. The Keeley Institute, 334 W. South Temple Street, Salt Lake City, Utah.” The wish for privacy about such a thing hasn’t changed.
Dr. Pierce addressed this as well. “A poor weak woman — as she is termed, will endure bravely and patiently agonies which a strong man would give way under. The fact is women are more patient than they ought to be under such troubles. Every woman ought to know that she may obtain the most experienced medical advice, free of charge and in absolute confidence and privacy, by writing to the World’s Dispensary Medical Association, R. V. Pierce, M. D. President, Buffalo, N. Y. Dr. Pierce has been chief consulting physician of the Invalids Hotel and Surgical Institute, of Buffalo, N. Y. for many years and has had a wider practical experience in the treatment of women’s diseases than any other physician in this country. His medicines are world-famous for their astonishing efficacy.”
The drug company of Chamberlain’s had a cure for everything, for everybody, regardless of age or sex, and some included animals, domestic and barnyard. Rheumatism, stomach, bowel, liver, coughs and colds, Chamberlain’s had a pill or a liniment for it all. For example: “If you are a housewife you cannot reasonably hope to be healthy or beautiful by washing dishes, sweeping and doing housework all day and crawling into bed dead tired at night.
You must get out into the open air and sunlight. If you do this every day and keep your stomach and bowels in good order by taking Chamberlain’s Tablets when needed, you should become both healthy and beautiful. For sale by Co-op Drug Co.”
Doesn’t the brand name Lydia Pinkham’s have a fetching appeal? So it did, in frequent short columns.” These six letters from New England women prove that Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound Does Restore the Health of Ailing Women. (Letters from Boston, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire) For 30 years Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound has been the standard remedy for female ills. No one sick with woman’s ailments does justice to herself who will not try this famous medicine, made from roots and herbs, it has restored so many suffering women to health. Write to Lydia E. Pinkham Medicine Co. (Confidential) Lynn, Mass, for advice. Your letter will be opened, read and she truly does care and understand.
When most women look in the mirror they start seeing things that need an upgrade. Hair, complexion, wrinkles, etc. Nothing new about this and offerings were available at the drugstore then, as it is now, but prices have changed. “Parker’s Hair Balsam — cleans and beautifies hair. Promotes a luxurious growth. Never fails to restore gray hair to its youthful color. Cures scalp disease and hair falling. $.50 and $1 at druggists.“ A forerunner to Lady Clairol, perhaps.
In 1916 Preston’s Riters Bros. Drug store offered these items on a “two for a penny more” sale. Regular $.35 size Harmony Complexion Powder, 2 for $.36; Rexall’s Cream of Almonds, 2 for $.36; New England Complexion Powder, 2 for $.51; Rexall Violet Talcum Powder, 2 for $.26. It was time to stock up.
A year later Riters had a bit more than an ad, worthy of note. “All women are beautiful in some form or other. Some have beauty of face, others of form, and still others of character, while some combined all three.
“This drug store can aid you wonderfully in preserving and improving your personal attractions. Our numerous safe and effective remedies are compounded by the most noted experts of the world with this one definite object in view and they are eminently successful in many millions of cases. They can be the same with you.
“We invite an inspection, and will advise you freely and frankly of the merits of each article. Beauty is often acquired where it has not been inherited.
“We never substitute or dilute.” Riter Bros. Drug Co.