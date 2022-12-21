Editorial Note: Part 303 of a series about the people who spent their lives in the development of Franklin County. (Source: Oneida Stake Relief Society Cookbook of 1920)
The Oneida Stake was divided in 1920, and so there were two stakes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Franklin County. Oneida Street was the dividing line. To the north the name was retained as the Oneida Stake, though greatly reduced in size. To the south of the street was the newly formed Franklin Stake.
Evidently the women who were the new leaders of the Oneida Stake determined that they needed a fundraiser in order to finance some of their goals of the stake Relief Society. The result was the printing and selling of “The Oneida Stake Relief Society Cook Book, compiled and published by the Oneida Stake Relief Society.” After all, what lady would not be interested in having recipes that had been used by their friends and was tried and true to grace the tables of their homes!
This author inherited a tattered copy of this cookbook, passed down from her husband’s grandmother, Sophia Anderson Erickson. Most of the recipes include the names of the women who submitted, making it all the more interesting from the history point of view. Those saintly sisters are like friends from the past due to ongoing research of the county at this time period.
Candy and other sweets would be high on the list for holiday treats. Florence H. Wilcox shared directions for making marshmallows. I. 2 c. beet sugar, ⅝ c. water, Boil to thread stage. II. 1 envelope gelatine, ⅝ c. water, 1 t. Vanilla, ⅛ t. Salt. Pour I over II stirring constantly. Let cool, Beat with Dover egg beater, turn into pans dusted with powdered sugar. Mark into squares and let stand until firm. Remove from pan and dust with powdered sugar or roll in toasted coconut.
Florence also had a recipe for Peanut Butter Taffy. 2 c. brown or beet sugar, 1 t. Vanilla, ½ c. water, ½ c. peanut butter, 1 c. Karo syrup, ¼ t. Salt. METHOD: Boil all ingredients to a soft ball stage except the peanut butter and flavoring. Add peanut butter and boil to a hardball stage. Pour into slightly buttered pan. Pull as soon as cool enough to handle. Add flavoring. Cut or break into desired lengths.
From Selma Hawkes was directions for Pinoche. 2 c. sugar, 1-3 c. water, 1 c. sour cream, 1 c. nuts. METHOD: Caramelize 3 T. sugar. Add water. Stir until dissolved. Then add cream and remainder of sugar, well mixed. Cook to softball stage. When thoroughly cold, beat until it is stiff enough to mold. Pour on marble slab and mold. (The sour cream from a century ago is quite different from that of today). A homemaker didn’t have a candy thermometer and was dependent on softball, hardball, threads, etc. when making candy.
Puddings were a favorite item for a Christmas or Christmas Eve celebration. Puddings were actually more like a steamed cake rather than the meaning we give the word today. Just about anything could be thrown into the recipe.
Here is a Suet Pudding, quite common for the homemaker because it could be made well ahead of when it was needed. This one was from Susie Nelson. Her husband, Taylor Nelson was the new Stake President of the Oneida Stake and she contributed several recipes to the book. First there was the grinding of the suet to equal – 2 c. ground suet, 1 lb. currants, 1 heaping t. baking soda, ⅓ c. molasses, 10 c. citrus peel, ¼ t. Salt, 1 lb. raisins, 1 pt. Buttermilk, 1 c. nuts, spices to taste, 2 eggs, Cache Valley Victor flour to make a stiff batter. Mix together, boil in a sack immersed in water for 3 hours.
Potato doughnuts needed 1 c. beet sugar, 1 c. milk, 1 c. mashed potatoes, 2 eggs, 1 ½ t. baking powder, 2 T. butter. Enough Cache Valley Victor flour to roll well. Mrs. Ira L. Neeley furnished this, her husband was the owner of the Remington Store.
Dr. G. W. States’ wife wrote up the recipe for soft ginger snaps. 1 c. sour milk, 1 c. beet sugar, 2 c. molasses, 2 t. Ginger, ½ t. Cloves, Cache Valley Victor flour, sufficient to make soft dough. ½ c. butter, ½ c. lard, 2 heaping t. baking soda, ½ t. nutmeg. No Method listed.
Fruit cake might not be high on the list of favored treats in this year of 2022, but that was not the case a hundred years ago. Bertha J. Egbert’s recipe was ½ c. butter, ½ c. lard, 1 ½ c. beet sugar, 4 eggs, ¾ c. buttermilk, ¼ c. sour cream, 1 t. baking soda, 1 t. baking powder, 2 t. cinnamon, 1 t. allspice, 1 t. cloves, ½ t. nutmeg, ½ t. salt, 1 t. vanilla, 2 ½ c. Cache Valley Victor flour, 1 pkg. seeded raisins, 1 c. seedless raisins, 1 c. dates, 1 c. nutmeats, 2 squares melted chocolate(this would be the bitter chocolate that is sold in squares for baking.) METHOD: Cream butter, lard, sugar, and melted chocolate. Add egg yolks and beat. Add buttermilk and cream with baking soda. Sift flour, baking powder and salt. Stir well, Add fruit and nuts. Fold in beaten egg yolks.
Many of the recipes do not give a specified amount of cooking time, nor how hot the oven should be. Some go so far as to say “hot” oven or “moderate” oven. The cook was considered sufficiently experienced to be able to tell the temperature as she held her open palm to the heat coming from the open oven door.
Local businesses placed ads in the cookbook and in return their products might be part of the recipe. Cache Valley Victor flour for these baked goods is typical. The Monarch Malleable Range was mentioned to still lead the World in Range Value — Coal, Electric or Gas, by the C.H. Carlson Furniture Co. The Piggly-Wiggly grocery store has been out of business for a great many years.
Merry Christmas from the kitchens of Franklin County a century ago!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.