...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN...until noon MDT today
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
Developing Town: Hospitality for early railroad workers
Editorial Note: Part 296 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trail Blazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho; Baltzar Peterson, Historical Collection; Idaho Enterprise, 1882; Preston Standard, 1901; Preston Booster, 1912; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Franklin County Citizen, 1913, 1914).
With the advance of the railroads making their way through this territory from the Salt Lake Valley northward there was a need for lodging for those men who were laying the rails down and those who operated and repaired the big steam engines as they inched their way to the northwest settlements and to the mines in Montana.
In February of 1874 trains of the Utah Northern Railroad started to operate between Logan and Ogden. Laborers living near Franklin got organized and worked to lay track to cover the distance between Logan and the Idaho border. On May 1, 1874 , “the railroad cars were in sight of Franklin. On May 4, Brigham Young, Erastus Snow and others left Logan to come to Franklin on the first train, however, their train got off the track and they were compelled to return to Logan.” This being the case, the first train to really come to Franklin was a freight train that arrived that same day of 1874.
The city of Franklin expanded with the coming of the trains up through Cache Valley. There was the need of a wye for turning the engines. A station needed to be built. There was a need for stables and barns for the freighting businesses that would haul items brought to Franklin by rail to points further north. Close to the station warehouses, stores and homes went up. Another need was a place to take care of the influx of workers from the railroad. Kinney’s Hotel is the first business mentioned in local histories where board and room could be provided. An electrician doing repairs in 1915, met with an accident at “the hotel in Franklin,” so the assumption is that it was operating for a good many years.
Within a few years the trains had pushed on to Battle Creek, north of Worm Creek. Again, similar businesses and railroad needs caused a great amount of local employment to take care of the needs presented. According to Baltzar Peterson Battle Creek was a boom town from 1878 to 1886. A Railroad Hotel and a Railroad Tenant house were the main businesses along the lines of hospitality for the track crews, the mechanics, engineers, and other trainmen.
Another railroad coming into Cache Valley at the base of the western mountains brought the rails to a small farming community at its northern end, Oxford, in 1878. Oxford became a boomtown, even being compared to Chicago. Along with the train station and its railroad necessities the U. S. Land Office for Southeastern Idaho located in Oxford. By 1884, with an ever increasing population growth with much diversity the city had three schools, several businesses and stores, churches of various denominations, saloons to accommodate large and small numbers of customers. Hotels and rooming houses were plentiful. Since the major officials of the railway lived in Oxford some of the hotels and businesses reflected wealth and a rather elegant lifestyle. The Idaho Enterprise of July 1882 carried advertising for the Oxford Hotel and added this tribute to the town to attract would-be residents. “Oxford is the prettiest town in the territory with its trees and gardens in bloom. The country around Oxford is the finest farming country in the territory.”
Oxford’s size began to shrink as the railroad moved on, around 1886. Some of the buildings were ones that could be taken apart and moved piece by piece, loaded on a flat railroad car and set up again at “the end of the line” to continue business for the owner.
As Oxford’s importance in this area became less, residents in both Pocatello and Preston began to feel the need for improving their locations, attracting not only farmers, but merchants, bankers, and city folk. The newspaper, Preston Booster was constantly writing editorials to encourage the people in the surrounding villages, as well as those considered living within the boundaries of infant Preston to put “their best foot forward,” to think about progress, becoming a city in the future. They would need hotels, and records indicate that Preston’s first establishment along these lines was The Cottage Hotel beginning in 1880.
