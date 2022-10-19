Editorial Note: Part 294 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1902; Franklin County Citizen, 1912-1917; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Wikipedia; Gentile Valley, The First 100 Years, Thatcher Ward)
A sanitarium, (also sanatorium or sanitorium) is an “antiquated name for specialized hospitals, for the treatment of specific diseases, related ailments and convalescence.”
These seemed to be located in an area considered to have a healthy climate and were often associated with the healing of consumptives, especially tuberculosis or alcoholism, “but also of more obscure additions and longings, of hysteria, fatigue and emotional exhaustion.” It was a time before the discovery of antibiotics and the rationale of health providers was that rest and good nutrition, a healthy lifestyle were the best treatment of a person’s immune system, helping to put a barrier between the human body and the many bacteria that might attack its fragility.
In the early 20th century sanitariums became quite common across the United States. According to Wikipedia, the first of several were established in 1871 in North Carolina, aimed at assisting those with “consumption.” Some years later “medical experts reported that at 2,200 feet above sea level, air pressure was equal to that in blood vessels, and activities, scenery and lack of stress also helped. In the early 1900s, Arizona’s sunshine and dry desert air attracted many people (called ‘lungers’) who had tuberculosis, rheumatism, asthma, and numerous other diseases.”
TB (tuberculosis) resorts became an attraction for wealthy clientele, with all sorts of amenities included. Those who didn’t have the finances for these places might save for years to be able to travel to one of the resorts in the hopes of restoring their health. In 1905 the first sanitarium opened in Oregon, becoming the first on the West Coast and this area became a popular spot for these resorts.
Many of the settlers of the Salt Lake Valley had come from Europe and the eastern United States and were familiar with the existence of sanitariums and the benefits offered. Salt Lake City was home to several spots that could provide mineral waters to attract clients who felt the need of healing waters.
A much sought-after, popular cure for many ailments in the pioneering days of Oneida County, now Franklin, was a soak in hot mineral waters. Of course ailments were many, life was hard, bruises and aching muscles a near constant state of life. Most of the founding fathers of this area were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, some sent here by assignment from the church leaders in Salt Lake City. Some would make trips to that city for various reasons, one being to attend the General Conferences of the church. Of necessity they would stay in Salt Lake City for several days.
In the Preston Standard newspaper of 1902 is an advertisement describing the offerings of a sanitorium to anyone who might be visiting the Salt Lake Valley. The resort was called the Salt Lake Hot Springs Sanitarium Baths, the address 52-54 W. 3rd South, in Salt Lake City and touted that it was a $150,00 Bathing Resort within a block of all hotels of downtown Salt Lake. As this author read that ad I realized that I had some familiarity with that area and was aware of hot springs, although this was many years later and wondered if the waters were still functioning at the present time.
The ad claimed the healing powers of the springs. “Natural positive remedy for the certain cure of lead poisoning, rheumatism, gout, all kidney complaints, catarrh, eczema, and all other skin and blood diseases.” It was natural hot sulphur water and offered hot sulphur baths in porcelain tubs or marble tubs, the choice of the client. There were private plunges or swimming pools available. Open day and night, visitors were always welcome. The resort covered over an acre of ground and had 300 gallons of water flowing per minute.
There were several areas located along the length of Bear River where hot springs made their appearance, due to volcanic activity long ago. There were/are hot springs in the northern part of the county in Gentile Valley. Before there were any settlements early fur trappers would winter near these springs that never froze, some with comfortable warm temperatures and some that approached the boiling point in Cleveland. The county now has two resorts using local hot springs located along the Bear River: The Maple Grove Hot Springs and the Bear River Resort.
As the population of the area increased and the residents were making strides to become more of a city and less identified as rural country bumpkins, some of them recognized the possibility of one of the hot springs adding to their economic stability. They also knew that it would require some financial backing, engineering and work. There was even speculation about a sanitarium. For several years it was just that, speculation, but it became a reality in 1915.
