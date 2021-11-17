(Editorial Note: Part 247 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1940-1946, 1996; Franklin County Citizen, 1916-1921; Wikipedia; Total Fire Protection; Life History of Scott Dunlop)
Recently, residents of some areas of Franklin County received a notice in the mail alerting them that there would be a siren test from the Oneida plant on the Bear River. This is a test of the siren, not an alert to the actual danger. If it were to be more than a test it would alert residents living downstream of the Oneida Dam of possible flooding due to a malfunction at the dam.
The county had siren alerts in the past. In 1996 the Utah Power crews sawed down the stand upon which the city’s old fire siren sat and disassembled the equipment that had been in service for the past 50 years. The siren had been silenced after years of faithful duty. Preston city and the county began using the paging system to alert local firefighters in 1986.
The shout of “Fire, fire!” has always caused alarm. Often fire leaves tragedy behind — death, a family without a home, often with only the clothes on their backs at the time the flames were discovered, total destruction if not contained. Emotional as well as physical ruin. Fire has always been a force to be reckoned with, and throughout time when the word was raised volunteers gathered to help in the fight. From history, the first fire alarm was just another person. Of course it was better than nothing, but not by much.
One of the first alarm systems was that of towers and watchmen in populated places, ringing a bell or sounding a gong to spread the word that called out able-bodied men and women to come. Bucket brigades, soggy sacks and shovels were early weapons, and were often futile. Often the tower was that of a church bell tower, used regularly for announcing meetings and times of gladness, but with a different pattern of rings to scream of a fire. For a fire there was a different ring to that bell’s message.
The newspapers of early Franklin County recount that a person walking by, or waking in the night, saw or smelled smoke. After alerting the household or business owner of the danger, that person contacted law enforcement, who in turn sent out the word as best they could to volunteers to assemble.
The arrival of the telephone was of some assistance, but as shown here that had its problems.
A July issue of 1921 in the Franklin County Citizen writes this plea:
“In case of fire do not say the man’s names alone, but say where he lives, what ward and point of location. The other night at the fire at Joseph Jensen’s, merely the name was given and the department went to the Joseph Jensen’s place in the Second ward instead of Joseph Jensen’s in the First ward. In this case it should have been stated: ‘Joseph Jensen’s, First ward, south of the Academy.’ Simple details, but in a time of stress often omitted, when every minute counted.
A code was developed in the use of sirens. The mere volume carried to far distances. The siren call sent out messages of location, and volunteers had to listen closely as soon as the first blast pierced the air. So many blasts would indicate the location of the blaze, the fire district being divided into specific areas to match the number of blasts. An ongoing wail might speak of the urgency — that enough men had not responded to the call. Every call from the siren meant “Hurry, Help.”
Scott Dunlop was the man responsible for erecting the tower for the siren atop the Utah Power building in 1946. His daughter, Emalu Hart, said the siren was also used for air raid drills during World War II. “Dunlop was the head of the ground observers during the war until the ‘50s who were in charge of watching for foreign planes.” The ground observer corps studied the shapes and insignias on planes to sharpen their powers of observation.
Dunlop was a safety instructor for Utah Power & Light. He was active in teaching first aid classes throughout the county to all ages. He was also a member of the county Civil Defense committee. His wife, Lurena, was a vital part of the local leadership for the county Red Cross program, meeting the quotas assigned to the county chapter by the national Red Cross for assembling bandages and other supplies, knitting sweaters, socks and mailing items across the globe.