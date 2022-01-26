(Editorial Note: Part 256 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Life Story of Casper W. Merrill and Anna Crockett; Funeral of Casper Merrill; Missionary memories of Claudia Erickson)
One of the favorite places for an ice cream treat for residents of Franklin County is not in the county. It is south, across the state border, in Richmond, Utah, but close enough for an easy drive to get those delicious flavors of creamy ice cream. It is Casper’s Ice Cream, producer of great treats at their shop as well as the Fat Boy ice cream sandwiches of various flavors and the Fat Boy Nut Sundaes on a stick. Those were formerly known as Cascos, but it is one and the same.
There is a connection to Franklin County because the founder of the company, Casper Whittle Merrill, was born in Preston, the second son of Olonzo and Luacine Merrill. His parents were married in 1888 and shortly after his father was called to serve a mission to the Tongan Islands. When he returned the newly wedded Merrills, Lon and Louise, then of Richmond, moved to Preston where Olonzo was employed by the Consolidated Wagon and Machine Co. They began their family with two sons and later moved to Mink Creek, then Richmond, Montpelier, Virginia (Idaho) and back to Richmond where they farmed the Merrill holdings until retirement.
Casper was the second son in his family, born in 1902. He grew up to be a natural organizer, a man with a plan, and had dreams for his future. He studied dairy science at Utah State Agricultural College. He founded Casper’s Ice Cream in Richmond in December of 1925 when he was making plans to serve a mission. Not long afterward he left to serve a mission of two and a half years to the Central States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While he was gone his older brother, David, did much to keep the new dairy business running.
Casper married Anna Crockett, a young lady from Whitney, Idaho, in November of 1928. She was the daughter of George Emer Crockett and Isabel Elizabeth Adams. Her father, Geo. E. Crockett served as mayor of Preston for two terms, was an Idaho state senator for two terms, sheriff for the old Oneida County, deputy assessor, probate judge for two terms, Republican County chairman, and active in civic affairs all his life.
The newly married Merrills moved to Richmond, where they had the ice cream plant and began their family. After moving to Logan and expanding the Casper’s Ice Cream plant in that direction, life brought them back to the original plant and farm in Richmond. Nearly thirty years went by and a church calling to preside as a Mission President of the West Central States Mission headquartered in Billings, Montana, and other places of service took Casper and Anna away from their ice cream. At one time Casper Merrill was recognized as the oldest proselytizing missionary in the entire church.
By this time their children were able to take charge of Casper’s Ice Cream in Richmond. The business continued, under the direction of the Merrill children and then the grandchildren and with products that are recognized and sold across the nation. This was Casper’s dream come true.