(Editorial Note: Part 204 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Franklin County Citizen, 1916.)
In March of 1916, Idaho’s legislature voted to join the ranks of the “Dry States.” Other states that made prohibition a statewide law that year were Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Iowa, Arkansas, Virginia and South Carolina.
A letter to the Editor of the Citizen asked this question. “Can you tell me how the vote stood on that question in the legislature and whether Governor Alexander could have done other than he did on that question? “ It was signed, ”A Cilftonite.”
Editor Watkin L. Roe had the answer, “If our recollection serves us right the senate stood: Republicans 19, Democrats 9. Five Democrats voted for statewide prohibition and four against it. Sixteen Republicans voted for statewide prohibition and three against it. The house went something like 49 for the bill, the very great majority of whom were Republicans, while 15 voted against it, some of which were Democrats. We have not the exact data with us at present but we can very easily get it. In view of this, we do not think Governor Alexander would have had the temerity to veto the bill as it would undoubtedly have been passed over his veto, if he had showed any inclination to oppose it.”
In July Governor Alexander published a message to enterprising saloon keepers. “Therefore a reward of $100 dollars will be paid by the state of Idaho for the arrest and conviction of any person unlawfully bringing intoxicating liquor into the state or Idaho and selling or disposing thereof, commonly called ‘bootlegging.’ Done at Boise, the capital of the state of Idaho, this 11th day of July, 1916.” He included saloons occupying areas close to the borders of Idaho. Under the new order bootleggers would have to quit illicit business. Those bordering states were Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Montana; they were still ‘wet.’ There were plenty of people willing to run the risk of the law to bring their bootleg whiskey and beer into the bordering counties of Idaho, and prices had gone up.
The lawmen of Franklin County found bootleg operations in all directions, always hidden as best as the men in charge could. They were everywhere, even in some backyards, disguised, of course. There were stills in the mountains west of Bear River in Gentile Valley, in Weston Canyon, in a forested spot near the center of what is now downtown Preston, and is now a parking lot for the citizenry. In Glendale brewing was taking place in a vacant house near the Foster reservoir. And more.
There was plenty of illicit help if one knew where to look and who to contact. Much of the bootleggin’ product in this area was beer. Duward Larson told of a man who drove a CocaCola truck out of Logan every week. The guy would leave cases of empty bottles at 30 cents a case. Duward himself claimed to have made 10 cases of beer each week.
He lived in Fairview and when his mother discovered his activity she “kicked everything out.” This didn’t stop him, he just moved his distillery to a less well known area. It “went underground,” he explained, meaning a snug little hole he had dug in the center of a tumbling-down old building.
These illegal brewers knew their activities were always in danger of detection. As a result they put their distillery apparatus in many different places. City and county law prowled through the back roads just as much as did those who were breaking the prohibition laws. Suspicious mothers and family members were always on the alert, particularly if they had “heard rumors of a still” in their vicinity. Avoiding detection only added to the “thrill of the game.”
Roland Hull shared the following information with the Cache Valley Newsletter. “Whitney guys used to hide bottles in the stinky pea stack behind the pea vinery.” The stripped vines were left for some time to become silage to feed to the farm animals, getting sour and rank. The men had dug out a smelly little spot on top of the pea-stack and “then camouflaged the crest so the opening couldn’t be detected.“This worked for the brewers for several months, from the time after the peas were shelled and vines stacked until mid-December when the farmers hauled the vine silage away in hayracks. The dropping temperatures even improved the making of the brew.
One summer two young ladies, Allabell Hull and Jennie Holt, found a keg that was in the brewing process. “They slipped in some epsom salts and let it go at that.” Epsom salts was known to be a good laxative and yet the booze was still consumed. This particular batch had been prepared for one of the summer holidays, but it only increased the activity of the celebration, for those who took a bottle on the side. It was accepted that not every batch was of equal quality and perhaps this was just one of those times.
The younger set in the county seem to have been beer brewers, but according to Sheriff William D. Head, there were plenty of ‘gentlemen’ in the whiskey business. He should know as he was still serving as Sheriff when the law was repealed.