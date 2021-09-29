(Editorial Note: Part 240 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: The History of a Valley, edited by Joel E. Ricks; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart;. Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, by Daughters of Utah Pioneers)
The news of the nation and world was part of early pre-Franklin County years with early residents as well as those who were only passing through. Pioneers were had begun settling the southern end of Cache Valley and by 1860, they were pushing into southeast Idaho. These hardy people relied upon the papers printed in Salt Lake City to keep them informed. The area was first settled by mainly Mormon families, scattered on homesteads with a few businesses to meet their need for supplies and a little sociality centered in their midst to make up a small village. There were several miles between these small settlements. When the Utah and Northern Railroad started laying track on the west side of Cache Valley the small settlements served as temporary stopping spots in that progress. Oxford, in Idaho, as the ‘end of track’ underwent some major changes almost overnight. The opportunities in that location “early attracted quite a few non-Momon settlers, especially traders and professional men.”
At this point in time the cities that were in Oxford’s league were Malad, Blackfoot, Soda Springs, Battle Creek, Eagle Rock (now Idaho Falls), and Montpelier in Idaho, Ogden and Corinne in Utah. They were in a path planned by the railroad magnates. There was progress and push coming from the Utah & Northern narrow gauge railroad in its northern reach. For a time the towns had opportunities come their way for development.
“The year 1879 marked the beginning of the golden years for Oxford. That year the Utah and Northern Railroad reached the town, and the same year a branch of the United States Land Office was established there. Thus the ‘city’ boomed with lawyers, doctors, and men of various professions, some not desirable. The non-Mormon population in the years immediately after 1879 equaled the Mormon—something very rare for Cache Valley communities. This rise of population and business brought change in the wealth and appearance of the town.“
The first two newspapers published in Cache Valley came into being the same year – 1879. These were the Northern Light, of Logan, UT, and the Idaho Enterprise, which is still published in Malad.
“On Thursday, June 5, 1879, a weekly newspaper, the Idaho Enterprise, began its publication in Oxford, Oneida County, Idaho. Listed as owner was the Enterprise Publishing Company.”
“At first the Enterprise was quiet or neutral about the Mormons. Soon small irritations began to show. For example, the Enterprise complained about what they called the ‘clannish’ characteristics of the Mormons, also their need to check with higher officers prior to accepting ‘any new’ innovation.” Enterprise publisher, J. A. Straight was anti-Mormon and refused to use the titles or eclesiastical terms when reporting LDS affairs. When there was a new stake to be made with Oxford being the center of it, the church was sending a presiding bishop to preside for this occasion. Straight described the gentleman and stake as “the commander-in-chief of the new division,” rather than use the LDS terms.
“The Enterprise was terribly uptight when it discovered that individual donors in two Idaho counties had contributed in excess of $50,000 towards building the Logan temple in Utah.” Straight editorialized saying the money could have been used in the two Idaho counties of Oneida and Bear Lake.
The Idaho Enterprise was a 15 inch by 22 inch, four page paper, with six columns to the page. This newspaper portrayed a strong “Gentile” spirit, and gave only “grudging’’ recognition to the existence of the other small towns existing in the area, growing and progressing in their own fashion.
A variety of items were published in those few pages. Oxford had the Federal Land Office and each homesteader had to file proof of his claim to his land. Attorney’s dealt with land deals, with mining cases, with patents for any invention. Homes were being built and brick makers and lumbermen touted their skills and supplies. With the increasing population came the desire for the finer things of life: clothing, hats, furniture, fancy goo-gaws to display. Leisure and society demanded their place with grand balls and entertainment, particularly for those considered as ‘the bosses’ or dignitaries visiting this booming city.
Sources for this article have given various dates as to the year that the Idaho Enterprise closed its doors. The dates range from 1882 to 1886. There are copies of the paper on microfilm that give a date of 1884. Annie C. Hatch’s history of Oxford in the Trailblazer lists the final year as 1886. “This date makes more sense as that was the year the Federal Land Office moved from Oxford to Blackfoot, thus triggering the town’s declining fortunes.”