A force to be reckoned with
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Citizen Correspondent
(Editorial Note: Part 127 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted the settlement of Franklin County.Source: Cache Valley Newsletter, memoirs of Ezra Larsen; Vol 4, Rabbit Ears Saga by Lael Littke)
The early settlers of this corner of Idaho had a continual battle on their hands to eke out a life in the wilderness of the west. The land they were determined to possess and call their own was full of a variety of residents when the settlers moved in. Indian, trappers and mountain men were one thing, but the land was also possessed by wildlife. Many of those animals were life threatening; some surprisingly so in the fact that whatever the animal, insect or bird, all needed feed to exist.
Those first settlers didn’t have much in the way of ammunition for what guns they brought with them. Making their own bullets was no easy task. To save ammunition the settlers used traps or snares to catch their game as much as it was possible.
Who would think of a rabbit as a threat - those cute cuddly balls of soft fir. But not all rabbits are cottontails, a jack rabbit is still a rabbit, but much bigger and stronger. Rabbits of all sizes were very attracted to the hay the pioneers needed to feed their livestock and they made inroads on any that was stored.
Rabbits were plentiful at that time, more than a nuisance There were herds of them. Even when settlers fenced their haystacks the rabbits would come and eat the hay. The stacks were fenced with brush and willows and a hole was left, tempting the rabbit to go in. A wire with a loop on it was set and when the rabbit would stick his head through the loop, the loop would tighten and the critter was caught. Whoever was on guard would remove the animal and reset the trap. Rabbits provided meat for the pioneer table in this way. When enough were caught the animals would be skinned, dressed, salted and smoked for preservation, just as they would any other meat.
Wild chickens loved the berries of the Hawthorne trees that grew plentifully in this area. The birds would not notice a trap set a little way from the trunk of the tree. The trap would be more enticing with some kernels of wheat mixed in with the berries. Traps were not an invention of the settler. Indians used traps, building a rock house, baited, with a door that shut the invader inside.
Years later, rabbits were still a problem in some localities and in Franklin County’s Mink Creek school of 1946, the administration divided their students into two teams for achieving the World Championship Rabbit Ear Collectors of 1946. It provided motivation for the youth to take care of some of the local rabbit population. Bill Carver and Lael Jensen Littke, students from those years, have differing versions of the outcome of the contest. The teams were mainly made up of kids from the northern end of the community, the Creekers, captained by Bill Crane and the other team from pupils living in the southern end, Glencoe, under the lead of Dean Pearson. It was all official and honest. As it worked out the students more sturdy in stature were the Creekers, and that could play into the results. Lael, though living on the north end, was part of the more “spindly team.”
When the boy’s on the Glencoe team acted as though they thought the girls on their team were a drawback Lael set out to prove them wrong. Gathering the other girls into a hunting party, having swiped their brothers’ 22 rifles, they set out to bag some rabbits. This plan didn’t work well because the girls didn’t want to hurt the bunnies. “One girl took one home and it became quite a pet, eventually killing most of her dad’s orchard by gnawing the bark off the fruit trees.”
Time for a new approach, and the girls were organized into G.R.A.P.E. - ”Girls with a Rational Approach to the Procurement of Ears.” Brainstorming for ideas, one young lady came up with the idea to "make ears.” And so they did. “After the boys from either team had severed the ears of the dead rabbits, the girls surreptitiously gathered up the carcasses and skinned them. They met clandestinely after school in an old shack on the Jensen farm and cut ear-shaped pieces of rabbit skin and sewed them together, skin-side in. When turned inside out, they had a reasonable set of rabbit ears, if one didn’t look too closely.”
With the odor of rotting skin they didn’t think anyone would inspect the ears up close. The girls did their best in scraping and mutilating, aiming for the true appearance, so cleverly done that it was accepted. It wasn’t pleasant work, one girl even fainted. With persistence of using their seamstress skills they eventually managed to produce around 150 pairs of ears to win the world championship.
This true story was reported in issues of the high school newspaper of which Lael Jensen was the editor and she claims that proves its authenticity. However all copies of the news sheets are missing. Of course the sturdier team claimed it was unfair.