(Editorial Note: Part 176 (Theater) of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: The TrailBlazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho; Hometown Sketchbook, researched by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Newsletter, edited by Newell Hart; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart, Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1920, Preston Booster, 1912; Life stories of Ira Neeley and Bert Brimhall.)
Proprietors of the first Isis theatre, when it opened as early as 1909 on North Main street, were Cy Ward and Adolph Wursten. Wursten also owned a confectionery in the locality. George Paull managed the Isis. In 1912 the Isis moved to a new building located at 34 South Main. Paull installed a trademark “electric star sign that gave the town ‘a flashy look’ when it was set up in 1914.”
Around 1911-12 another show house opened up on North Main: the Zeus. The building “had been a restaurant prior to becoming a showhouse, located on Preston’s north east corner. The 1912 village journal referred to a ‘Manager Jensen’ of the Zeus.” Advertisments for the Zeus in the newspapers of 1912 named John Christensen and Bert Brimhall as co-owners of the Zeus. Christensen sold his share to a Mr. Pierce from Tremonton in 1914.
Alma Bert Brimhall, born in 1866, in Ft. Union, UT, was a man of many talents, and perhaps he needed to be. With a family of 12 children he worked many jobs to keep bread on his table. He was a bricklayer, a barker, a musician, a harness maker, a carpenter. They had a family orchestra. Two of the Brimhall boys, Ray and Rollo, played the drums and player-piano for the old silent films at the Zeus. According to Newell Hart, old-timers complained about how noisy the combination was, but it wasn’t silent and did add to the showing. The Brimhall family moved away to find work, first to Nampa and then Salt Lake City.
The Zeus had new shows each week, featured opera chairs for comfort, and claimed to have new films, the latest released at that time. They operated with the Independent Circuit.
One of the local competitors, The Preston Opera House, held an entertainment one fall evening in 1912 and the citizens of Preston were horrified by how cold the building was for that event, complaining loud and clear. Both the Isis and the Zeus followed up with notices in the newspaper the next week. The Zeus stated it was “the best ventilated house in this part of the country.” The Isis invited all: “For a night of enjoyment go to the New Isis, it is steam heated.”
Another cinema started up as early as 1924. The Oak was also on North Main, just north of Neeley’s Hardware store. Ira Neeley was part owner of the Oak. Neeley had spent his growing up years in Riverdale, ID, and after his marriage to Myrtle Greaves in 1905, they settled in Thatcher and later moved to Preston. He ended up having two stores, rented one building and went into the hardware business. Ira also owned an other theaters with the “silent films.” Family was involved with daughter Letha Neeley playing an organ for the movies. The Oak Theater later moved into the former spot of the Zeus when that show house closed in 1927. Those were the days of the Great Depression.
The Isis, in its new location on South Main (between 30 S. and 36 S. State in Preston), suffered a fire in 1930 that caused a great deal of damage. It was closed for repairs for a long time. At the time, George Paull was the manager and an old-timer (friends with the Paull children) describes going to the injured theatre as a child and playing on the old stage, swinging on the ropes, exploring the backstage dressing rooms. Most of his memories were connected to finding the goodies that had been stored there for the confectionery business that was part of the Isis. He recalled marble gum, shredded coconut, hartack and what a treat all that sweetness was.
The repair for the theater came with a bill of $15,000. The modernized theatre featured the new “Viaphone Talkies exclusively.” The ticket booth was changed and the building had a new marquee. One half was always a candy and ice cream parlor and continued to be, following the renovations.