(Editorial Note: Part 200 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1921-29; Cache Valley Clarion, 1940-41; Franklin County Citizen , 1940-1944; Gentile Valley, the first 100 Years.)
The building of roads requires a great deal more than some gravel, a good bulldozer and willing workers. Although the project of improving the roads from Preston to Grace and that of Preston to Bear Lake was received by the public with enthusiasm it was far from a simple thing. This dream for both roads started in the 1920’s but their reality didn’t come about until 20 some years later. As the years went by, some believed the roads seemed impossible.
“The main entrance into the Gentile Valley followed closely the present Highway 34 to a point near where the present Cleveland road intersects the Highway.” The Franklin County Commissioners appointed road overseers, men who lived in the communities along the routes who could do the legwork required in each area among their neighbors and friends. Things to be taken into account were securing deeds from land owners along the proposed routes and obtaining cooperation of the utility companies to remove their poles carrying electricity and telephone services to the populace.
