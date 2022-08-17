Editorial Note: Part 285 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1917, 1918; Preston Citizen, 1942–1948; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.)
When the Jefferson School was constructed in 1914 it was considered to be up-to-date in every way. One of those ways was that it was equipped to offer a school lunch program and so had the equipment and facilities to prepare large quantities of food. In the fall of 1917, the Jefferson School offered a class entitled “The Canning Club.”
Lula Roberston, the Jefferson domestic science teacher, made it a part of the regular school work with support from Superintendent Condie and the local school board. Pressure cookers and evaporators were provided so that members of the class would have every advantage of the modern equipment. It was a daily canning class. Mothers as well as students of the public schools were welcome to join at no charge. People were encouraged to bring their own vegetables to the Jefferson to be canned, according to the modern scientific method available at that time. It became a patriotic thing to do, preserving home grown food for the family’s consumption.
These were World War I years and a year later, clubs were formed throughout the county, not connected with the school. The slogan around the nation was, “Food Will Win the War.” Parents were encouraged to involve their children in raising animals and growing gardens, to become producers as well as consumers. The programs were directed through the Vocational Education system of the country. The class continued at Jefferson and any excess food could be donated, preserved and then served with the school lunch program.
“During World War II President Roosevelt was aware that we needed more food for our soldiers, also for the people in Europe that had come under our care. He instigated the ‘Victory Garden’ program where people were asked to produce extra food. The response was so overwhelming that he found his county with a large supply of food and no way to preserve it. He then asked Congress to appropriate money to set up canning centers throughout the U.S. These funds were to be allocated to the various states, with the Departments of Vocational Agriculture responsible. Norval Wardle, the Vocational Agriculture instructor at Preston High School, applied to Boise for a center to be located in Preston.”
During the spring of 1943 Wardle found a space in the Continental Battery Building at 104 South Main (now State St., about at Subway). It was owned by Weldon Nash and E. A. Jensen. There was much renovating to be done to turn it into a canning center. “An upright steam boiler was purchased, tables built, cans ordered, and other equipment secured from the state,” before they felt the cannery could begin. The first instructor was Ena Peterson Monson and N. G. Wardle the supervisor. The renovation of the building would take some time.
Things were coming together, but not quite ready for the cherry crop of that year. In late June it was reported that canning instruction would take place, but it would be in the Jefferson School kitchen and any processing would continue there until things were in readiness at the Battery Building. “Peas that can be turned to the school lunch program for processing will be welcomed from patrons who might desire to exchange them for their children’s meal tickets this fall. As much as the crop will be ready to harvest this coming week, the lunch committee would appreciate it if such produce as will be available could be reported to the center as soon as possible.” It was the hope that the center could be open to the public by July 10.
There were many people involved in this endeavor: the various ward Relief Society Presidents, Bishops of the surrounding wards, city and county officials. It was important that the needed information be spread for the success of the center. “Every effort possible is to be made through this center to furnish facilities necessary for persons having no other way of canning food for the winter ahead.” Wardle and Monson inspected other canning projects in Idaho and Utah.
“It is expected that the center will be open to custom canning the first part of the coming week with a service charge of one cent a can for all produce processed there, if persons using the center supply their own cans. If the cans are supplied through the center, then the price of each No. 2 can will be 5 cents and No. 2 1/2 cans will be 5 1/2 cent each. This price includes the service charge, too. Anyone desiring to bring vegetables or fruits to the center and process them are asked to make an application at least 24 hours in advance.”
People needed to make appointments by calling the high school. It was a very popular program. In the first few days 3,513 cans were turned out. Ladies pooled their efforts, helping each other and the few employed by the cannery. By the end of the first week there had been a total of 5,381 cans of vegetables canned. Beets, greens, but mainly peas by the end of July. They were expecting 1000 cans per day with the peak of pea season.
“Canning for the school cafeteria will be featured. Already 727 cans of vegetables have been done for the school lunch program. The vegetables and some of the labor were exchanged for school lunch tickets and some of the work is volunteer work. Weston expects to can 1000 cans of peas and Fairview and Clifton each expect to have about 500 processed.
“The capacity of the cannery has not come up to the first expectations because only one boiler was obtainable for processing and it was too small to handle all the equipment purchased. For this reason some people could not be accommodated.”
Assisting the school districts with their lunch programs was key to the reason for having a cannery in the county. It was suggested that those who did their canning at the center give at least 10 or 15 per cent of their produce for the school lunch program in the district in which they lived. “This was not compulsory but would be appreciated. Approximately 1200 cans have gone to the different schools.”
It was only a matter of a couple of weeks for those in charge to find there were several difficulties. The boiler was too small, and they purchased a threshing machine boiler and brought it from Cub River. With the bigger boiler however, the room was too small. It was hot, as most canning centers are, with no air conditioning in 1943, and it was hard to keep clean. Cleanliness to keep things sanitary and healthy was a top priority. Wardle began searching for a new location.