Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 285 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1917, 1918; Preston Citizen, 1942–1948; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.)

When the Jefferson School was constructed in 1914 it was considered to be up-to-date in every way. One of those ways was that it was equipped to offer a school lunch program and so had the equipment and facilities to prepare large quantities of food. In the fall of 1917, the Jefferson School offered a class entitled “The Canning Club.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you