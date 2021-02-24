(Editorial Note: Part 192 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: U. S. Census records, 1900, 1910, 1920; Franklin County Citizen, issues 1912-1920; Obituaries, Salt Lake Tribune, Deseret News; Hometown Album, edited and compiled by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart)
In the early 1900’s a town that was making every effort to establish itself seemed to attract photographers. Not long after N. M. Degn set up his Photography studio in Preston in 1907, another photographer arrived.
He was known professionally as R. A. Jones. Like Degn, he was recently married and Preston looked promising for their future. Robert Alexander Jones, born in 1874 in Salt Lake City, had worked as a farm laborer around the Riverdale area in Weber County, Utah. He served a church mission in New Zealand, then married a young lady from Weber county, Helen Marr Fuller, in 1908. They set up housekeeping in Preston, advertising their photography studio. In 1914 Jones partnered with James McQueen in a studio and advertised his piano “for sale cheap” because he no longer had room for it in the business.
R. A. connected with the city leaders and was very involved in civic affairs for all the years that the Jones family lived in the county. He loved baseball and took part in the game as well as serving on committees to encourage local teams up and down Cache Valley. Baseball, boxing and wrestling were big items for public entertainment. If the City of Preston was involved in a sporting venture the name R. A. Jones would be a part of the sponsoring group.
The growing Jones family, by now five boys and four girls, moved to Springville, Utah, for a time during the 1920’s, but returned to Preston in 1930, again with their photography business. Eventually they went back to their home roots in Weber County where they stayed, and R.A. worked in the Ogden Iron Works. He passed away in 1961.
During this same time period another photographer, N. G. Peterson, of Richmond, Utah, moved his young family to Preston.
Nels George Peterson had married a young lady from Franklin county, Carrie Amelia Olsen, in 1907.
Peterson had been working for the Sego Milk Co. in Richmond, making tin cans, then he began work at the Lewiston Sugar Factory. When he got a ‘bad deal’ at the sugar factory he decided he would try his hand at fixing clocks — he had a passion for time pieces and understood the challenges of repairing them. After a few months he realized he needed to know more. The couple decided he should go to a clock and watch school in Kansas City. While he was gone, Carrie lived with her parents in the Franklin area.
When Nels returned from his training in 1910, he and Carrie set up shop in narrow slice of property between the Golden Rule Store and the J. G. Smith’s Mercantile, as a watchmaker, a jeweler, and a photographer. They conducted business in the store front and lived in small quarters in the back. ”That first month – I took in $15 and paid $10 of it for rent,” he wrote.
In the Preston Booster of 1912 his ad ran: “Watches: That won’t run can be made to run and guaranteed to keep correct time if taken to N. G. Peterson – Jewelry, I can save you money on rings, watches, bracelets, etc. Don’t buy till you see me. “
Peterson described the city of Preston at this time. “When you wanted to go anywhere you went cross-lots. There weren’t any walks. You just followed a cow trail from one home to another, or from store to store. All these places had wells, water was terrible, all that alkali. When they piped in pure spring water it was wonderful.” N. G. continued his threefold business of watches, jewelry and photography and, over the years, moved his studio to several different locations throughout the city.
Photographers during these years would bid for contracts to take pictures for yearbooks at area high schools. Nels did this for several years for the Quiver, Preston’s yearbook. In the fall of 1938, the last year the Oneida Stake Academy served as Preston High School, the Quiver featured the old rock school building as part of the book. In taking student photos, teens could call at his studio, or make other specific arrangements. The price was 50 cents for two poses. How things have changed!
The Petersons and their three children lived in Preston nearly 50 years. Eventually they moved to Pocatello, and he passed away in 1980, and is buried in Richmond, Utah. His work was a good resource for the Hometown Album and Nels was happy to provide it.