Editorial Note: Part 304 of a series of further developments that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Citizen, 1948; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho)
Franklin County residents enjoyed the broadcasts from KVNU in Logan, KSEI out of Pocatello, and even KLO from Ogden. Some performers from Franklin County even went to those cities and participated in various programs that were broadcast. A group of Preston citizens started considering the possibility of having a station of their own that would cover the interests and businesses of the county.
Rumors of Preston getting their own radio station were being heard. In March of 1947 J.L. Peterson was putting out the plan of a construction of a radio station in Preston. He met with the Rotarians seeking their support for getting a license for a new radio station. This was exciting stuff. By May of 1948 the Preston Citizen’s article carried the headline: Work Starts Soon on KPST. “A special steeplejack crew will be brought in to start work on the 300-foot tower for radio station KPST, Al Biorge general manager, said Wednesday.
“Work on the structure will begin Saturday. The completed structure will be Cache Valley’s tallest. It took two months to build the tower, which will be used to broadcast both AM and FM broadcasts. Setting it in place will take another week. The unit is built to withstand a wind of 100 miles per hour. It weighs 12,000 pounds, and will be supported by 15 guy wires.
“Station KPST will broadcast from Preston, Logan and Montpelier. The studio, transmitter and tower is located two miles northeast of Preston on the Mink Creek road. ‘Our reason for selecting this site,’ said Mr. Biorge, ‘ is to permit ‘ line-insight’ coverage in all parts in Cache valley which is necessary in frequency modulation and as equidistant from Malad, Soda Springs, Grace, Downey, Montpelier and Logan as it is possible to have it.’
“Broadcasting will begin some time this summer. Frequency for KPST will be 1340 kilocycles on standard broadcast and 92.5 (channel 233) on FM broadcast.”
By July the Citizen carried articles explaining what listeners might expect from this coming radio station. For owners of the old fashioned radio sets KPST would offer a full day’s programming of entertainment on 1340 kilocycles. If the listener owned one of the new FM radios KPST-FM would offer “the best in modern radio entertainment.”
FM was touted as giving brilliantly clear reception. Music and voices would be heard as though they were within the walls of their own homes. Some programs would be broadcast on FM exclusively. FM was “High Fidelity”, static free, and expected to replace standard AM broadcasting. “Now this area can have what the rest of the nation enjoys…FM.” It suggested converting to FM if the home radio sets were the old fashioned AM type. All a person had to do was to go to a radio and appliance dealer and they were equipped to make the necessary changes to the home set.
Free voice auditioning and recording would be available at the studio during the evening hours of July 19 through the 23rd. Anyone interested would be able to hear their own voice. There would be part-time work available at the station once it got underway.
The radio tower would be Cache Valley’s tallest structure at 380 ft. It was being built during the summer months of 1948 and people were invited to come to the site and watch the progress.
A month later the tower was completed at 391 feet when the FM antenna was hoisted to the top and attached to the steel structure. Eighteen guy wires were fastened to the girders to support the tower. The station studio was also completed and there were plans to have studios in Logan and Montpelier from which broadcasts could be made. “The station will operate with 4000 watts, effective radiated power, broadcasting unlimited time, 6 a. m. to midnight at 92.5 megacycles on the dial.” The station would actually be two stations, one for FM and one for standard broadcasts on 1340.
KPST took to the air for full time operation on September 6 and visitors were welcome to come in and witness a regular broadcast. There was a formal dedication ceremony that night with city and civic officials participating in the service. “Present at the inaugural broadcast were Mayor Ernest Eberhard, Jr., who officiated at the dedication ceremony; O. D. Robinson, president of the Preston Chamber of Commerce, who welcomed KPST to Preston, and the general management and staff and many guests from the community. Mrs. Elda Carlson’s girl chorus furnished music for the broadcast.” Visitors to the studio were interviewed over the radio. Merchants had sent congratulatory bouquets that decorated the premises.
“Al Biorge, the station Manager, told of the three years of planning and work which led up to the establishment of the station here. He paid special tribute to J. L. Peterson, president of Voice of the Rockies, Inc., who was instrumental in planning and building KPST.” Biorge brought many years of radio and sales management experience. Al Biorge was Alford Biorge of Minneapolis, MN. His wife was Florence Biorge, also of Minnesota. They moved to this area and lived in Preston for a few years before moving to the Salt Lake City area.
“Chief Announcer Jim Kelley introduced the staff of KPST to the listening audience. There members included: Hal Christensen, chief engineer; Ray Egan, assistant general manager; Max Golightly, program director; Dale Moore, engineer; Duane Christensen, sportscaster; Jean Hyer, fashion editor and copywriter; Florence Biorge, children’s program director; Mary Ann Harr, librarian; and Betty Ruth Westerberg teen-age commentator.”
Voice of the Rockies was a corporation owned completely by J. L. Peterson, president; Leo Hawkes, treasurer; Robert L. Smith, director, and Al Biorge, secretary and general manager. The plan was for KPST to employ a total of 14 employees, some would be on part time.
