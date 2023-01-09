KPST to KACH
(Editorial Note: Part 305 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1949–1976; Obituary of D.A. Nash; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho.)
During the early years of the broadcasting of station KPST the Preston Citizen featured the week’s offering from the radio. It went on the air at 6:45 a.m. and continued until midnight on a daily basis. A frequent performer on Sundays was “Constance Davis, at her organ,” offering appropriate selections to suit the day. During the week there were a variety of shows: Amos and Andy, The Shadow, Romances of Helen Trent, Edge of Night and other mystery shows. There might be interviews with local residents or persons who had a measure of fame who were visiting somewhere within the county. Saturday nights offered music for a ”Dancing Party,” or “Jukebox Jamboree,” the other nights of the week the station sent out “ Music for Dreaming.” With the agricultural lifestyle listeners around the county tuned in for the weather reports and Farm Flashes, prices of the current market for farm production.
By 1950 Rulon Dunn was the manager of KPST. Dunn was a man who was a part of several businesses in the area and well known among the businessmen. He held weekly talent shows for the locals that were broadcast and his winners might be featured on other radio stations in the area. Rulon Dunn was also the mayor of Preston at this time. As re-election time approached in 1953 the rallying cry for his supporters was “It Must Be Dunn.” He had been in business here for more than ten years and he joked about holding numerous positions of responsibility in “no pay” civic organizations, like the Rotarians and the Lions. Rulon helped to build the American Legion building in Preston by conducting a “radio-thon” talent contest. Donations could be submitted for the building, prizes were given to winners. It was one more of those civic situations that interested Mr. Dunn.
He also added, and changed, some of the members of the KPST staff. One of them was David Ariel Nash, Jr. of Weston, ID, better known as “D. A.”
Nash had been in the Navy during World War II and had been trained in the use of radio technology. In 1944 he was sent to Madison, WI, to receive instruction at the University of Wisconsin. D.A. met and married Betty Jean Karren of Madison while he was stationed there.
When the war was over they came home to Weston in 1946 and settled in to begin their family life at the home farm. His interest in all things radio stayed with D. A. and it wasn’t many years before he was part of the staff of KPST. His voice lent well to being an announcer and he had the savvy of an engineer with his Navy Training. However he found that he needed to be licensed to apply for some of the positions at the station. He claimed he studied hard and got his first license from the Federal Communications Commission to be an announcer. For the second license he had to go to Salt Lake City and the third one took him to Denve, both with the FCC. Now he was qualified to operate KPST. He leased the station from Rulon Dunn on January 1,1956, and became co-owners with Dunn.
Listeners soon learned to recognize the voice of D A. He was an enthusiastic sports announcer and got a great deal of kidding from his audience when he was broadcasting a game. There was no question as to which team Nash was supporting although he was trying to give an unbiased account of the play of the games.
Throughout the following years Nash was recognized in the Preston Citizen news for his efforts to publicize good works. “The Lions ‘Big Sweep’ program to help blind persons was a 100 percent success here.” The Lions sold brooms as a fundraiser. Nash gave free publicity to our local Red Cross Chapter in their endeavors.
He was very involved with the summer parades for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo, announcing from the lead vehicle about the coming events for the weekend. His voice carried well to the spectators and it was obvious that the event had his whole support.
“D. A. Nash asked the cooperation of the County in a radio program depicting the situation existing throughout the county in regard to drugs, crime, pornography and some proposed remedies which have been suggested. The Board of County Commissioners agreed to cooperate with the station.”
That was in 1969. D A had been with KPST for close to 20 years. Within a few years Nash retired from radio and became a rural mail carrier for the postal service, still interested in the welfare of the county residents.
By 1973, Mike Adams was both owner and manager of KPST. Within just a few years Adams had moved to Idaho Falls. He had hanged a number of things connected with the radio
station, the programming, preferred music selections, keeping up with “the times,” but the biggest change was the call letters, to KACH in 1976, as it is at the present time.
